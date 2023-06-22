Tina Turner's Son Ike Jr. Arrested on Charges of Crack Cocaine Possession

Watch : Tina Turner's Cause of Death Revealed

Tina Turner's son Ike Jr. was arrested on drug possession charges two weeks before her death.

On May 6, the 64-year-old (born Izear Luster Turner Jr.) was taken into custody in Alvin, Texas on charges of crack cocaine possession and tampering with evidence, according to a police report obtained by E! News June 21.

The arrest was made shortly after midnight, when police pulled over a white 2013 Ford Fusion driven by Ike Jr. for an "equipment violation," per the report. Upon further investigation, officers said they found 1.7 grams of crack cocaine and .7 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

A 32-year-old woman in the car was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

According to police, Ike Jr. tried to tamper with evidence when he attempted to consume the narcotics in his possession during the traffic stop. As Capt. Q.T. Arendell of the Alvin Police Department noted, per People, "He tried to eat the drugs before the officers could seize them from him."