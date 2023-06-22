Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick’s Son James Wilkie Has a Red Carpet Glow Up

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker Says Her Kids "LOVE" Hocus Pocus

We have no hard feelings over this red carpet appearance.

Matthew Broderick was accompanied by his and Sarah Jessica Parker's son James Wilkie Broderick, 20, for the premiere of No Hard Feelings in New York City on June 20.

For the occasion, the father-son duo kept things formal in tuxedos, with the Ferris Bueller's Day Off alum donning a gray suit with a light pink formal shirt and salmon-colored tie. Meanwhile, James wore a stylish blue tuxedo with gold buttons, a white shirt and black tie.

Their night out comes five days after the pair attended the 2023 Father Of The Year Awards in NYC. At the event, Matthew reflected on his fatherhood journey, noting that there's no instruction manual attached when it comes to being a dad.

"It just happens, you know? You don't really know how to do it, and then suddenly you're a dad," the 61-year-old told Entertainment Tonight at the June 15 event. "But I'm very happy that that happened."