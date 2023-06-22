Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick’s Son James Wilkie Has a Red Carpet Glow Up

Matthew Broderick was supported by son James Wilkie Broderick, who he shares with wife Sarah Jessica Parker, at the premiere of No Hard Feelings in New York City.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Jun 22, 2023 1:14 AMTags
Red CarpetSarah Jessica ParkerCouplesCelebritiesMatthew Broderick
Watch: Sarah Jessica Parker Says Her Kids "LOVE" Hocus Pocus

We have no hard feelings over this red carpet appearance.

Matthew Broderick was accompanied by his and Sarah Jessica Parker's son James Wilkie Broderick, 20, for the premiere of No Hard Feelings in New York City on June 20.

For the occasion, the father-son duo kept things formal in tuxedos, with the Ferris Bueller's Day Off alum donning a gray suit with a light pink formal shirt and salmon-colored tie. Meanwhile, James wore a stylish blue tuxedo with gold buttons, a white shirt and black tie.

Their night out comes five days after the pair attended the 2023 Father Of The Year Awards in NYC. At the event, Matthew reflected on his fatherhood journey, noting that there's no instruction manual attached when it comes to being a dad.

"It just happens, you know? You don't really know how to do it, and then suddenly you're a dad," the 61-year-old told Entertainment Tonight at the June 15 event. "But I'm very happy that that happened."

photos
Sarah Jessica Parker Through The Years

And James couldn't agree more.

"I didn't really choose for him to be my dad either, in the same fashion," he said with a laugh. "But I'm extremely happy."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Former Titanic Sub Passenger Details What Really Happens On Expedition

2

Cardi B Slams Billionaire's Stepson Amid Search for Titanic Sub

3

Titanic Search: Stepson of Missing Billionaire Attends Blink-182 Show

In addition to James, Matthew and Sarah are also parents to twin daughters Tabitha and Marion, 13. But while raising teenage daughters, the pair are still taking time to enjoy each other's company as they celebrated 26 years together in May.

"Happy 26th anniversary my husband," Sarah wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of a champagne cork. "That sure was a nice celebration and a real nice bottle of champagne. And a gorgeous walk home."

Keep scrolling to relive Sarah and Matthew's romance throughout the years.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
2022: Broadway Date Night

The two attend the opening night of Plaza Suite.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage
2022: Family Night

The pair appear with their kids James Wilkie Broderick, 20, and twins Tabitha Hodge Broderick and Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick, 13, at the premiere of the Broadway musical Some Like It Hot.

James Devaney/GC Images
2017: Ballet, But Make It Fashion

The two arrive at the New York City Ballet's 2017 Fall Fashion Gala.

Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic
2015: A Night at the Theatre

The two attend the Irish Repertory Theatre's YEATS: The Celebration at Town Hall in New York City.

Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images
2013: Pure Imagination

The two and their son James Wilkie Broderick attend the press night for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Theatre Royal in London.

Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
2013: London Calling

The two attend the annual Serpentine Gallery Summer Party, co-hosted by L'Wren Scott, at The Serpentine Gallery in London.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
2010: Here Come the Muggles

The couple and their son James Wilkie Broderick attend the New York City premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows—Part 1.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2009: Oscars

The two arrive on the red carpet.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2003: SAG Awards

The two pose on the red carpet.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1999: Emmys

The pair attend the awards ceremony.

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
1998: Godzilla Premiere

The two are spotted at the New York City screening.

Ron Galella/WireImage
1995: Tony Awards

The couple celebrates the actor's win for Best Actor in a Musical for How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1993: Golden Globes

The couple arrives at the awards ceremony.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Former Titanic Sub Passenger Details What Really Happens On Expedition

2

Cardi B Slams Billionaire's Stepson Amid Search for Titanic Sub

3

Titanic Search: Stepson of Missing Billionaire Attends Blink-182 Show

4

Hamish Harding’s Past Explorations Revealed Amid Titanic Sub Search

5

Kylie Jenner Is "Not OK" After This Cute Exchange With Son Aire