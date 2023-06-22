Want To Get Ready in 3 Minutes? Beauty Gurus Love This $5 Makeup Stick for Cheeks, Eyes, and Lips

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you only had a few minutes to do your makeup, would you prioritize your eyes, cheeks, or lips? With the right beauty products, there's no need to choose. You can create a chic, monochromatic look with coordinating eyeshadow, blush, and lip tint in mere minutes— all with one $5 product.
The e.l.f Monochromatic Multi Stick will be your new holy grail product. It's an easy-to-apply stick that goes on as a cream and delivers a powder finish. It has 25,100+ five-star Amazon reviews from shoppers who love how quick and easy it is to use. It will be your go-to when you're in a hurry and when you're not. It's perfect for touch-ups when you're out and about or if you just want to do your makeup on your commute to work.
This mess-free product is foolproof, blendable, and long-lasting. What more could you want?
e.l.f Monochromatic Multi Stick
These multi sticks are so quick and easy to use. Swipe on your eyelids, lips, and cheeks. Then, you can blend with your fingertips, a brush, or a sponge.
One product that works for your eyes, cheeks, and lips? Yes, it exists and shoppers can't get enough of it. Just read some of the five-star reviews.
e.l.f Monochromatic Multi Stick Reviews
A shopper said, "Love everything about this product. It's sheerness, able to apply and blend w/o drying, use it on lips, cheeks and eyelids, and the price. It's a keeper."
Another shared, "Perfect for everything it says it's for. This product is perfect for eyes, blush, or highlight. It lasts long, is subtle and good quality."
Someone gushed, "Obsessed! Very very similar to Milk brand for a fraction of the price. This color is so flattering and lasts me all day!"
A reviewer raved, "Best little cheek, eye, & lip gloss ever! The color was sheer magic & can be used lightly or you can layer it on. I am trying other e.l.f. Products because this is such a sweet find & can be carried in your bag everyday! Price is great too!"
"I LOVE this product, perfect for people who just like to put on mascara and lipgloss because it's quick and easy. I like how blend-able it is on my cheeks and eyes, and how I almost looked sun-kissed after putting it on," a shopper wrote.
A fan of the product said, "I love this product. It glides on my skin. Never dries out. Enhances my eyes, lips and cheeks in moments. It is a great price. Slips in my purse for touching up- if needed. Try it. It is easy, versatile and useful."
