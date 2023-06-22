Want To Get Ready in 3 Minutes? Beauty Gurus Love This $5 Makeup Stick for Cheeks, Eyes, and Lips

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you only had a few minutes to do your makeup, would you prioritize your eyes, cheeks, or lips? With the right beauty products, there's no need to choose. You can create a chic, monochromatic look with coordinating eyeshadow, blush, and lip tint in mere minutes— all with one $5 product.

The e.l.f Monochromatic Multi Stick will be your new holy grail product. It's an easy-to-apply stick that goes on as a cream and delivers a powder finish. It has 25,100+ five-star Amazon reviews from shoppers who love how quick and easy it is to use. It will be your go-to when you're in a hurry and when you're not. It's perfect for touch-ups when you're out and about or if you just want to do your makeup on your commute to work.

This mess-free product is foolproof, blendable, and long-lasting. What more could you want?