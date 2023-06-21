Titanic Sub Search: Details About Missing Hamish Harding’s Past Exploration Experience Revealed

British billionaire Hamish Harding, one of five passengers aboard the missing Titanic submersible, had previously taken trips to space and to the Challenger Deep—the deepest part of the Ocean.

British Billionaire Among Crew on Missing Titanic Submersible

Prior to boarding the missing Titanic submersible, British billionaire Hamish Harding had previous experience with high-stakes journeys.

The 58-year-old, who works in the business aviation industry, has embarked on explorations that have taken him from the deepest parts of the ocean to beyond the highest points in the sky, according to Action Aviation, an international aircraft brokerage company of which Harding is Chairman.

Harding's past expeditions include the One More Orbit project, a record-breaking 46-hour circumnavigation of Earth by plane, and a trip to space last June with Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket as one of six passengers. Blue Origin is an aerospace company founded by Amazon's Jeff Bezos that offers flights to space, which have sold in the past for upwards of $28 million, per the company's website.

Harding also witnessed the reintroduction of Cheetahs from Namibia to India and conducted several South Pole visits, Action Aviation wrote in a statement posted to social media on June 20.

Binge These True Crime Shows and Documentaries

His latest trip to view the wreckage of the RMS Titanic—the passenger liner that infamously sank in 1912 and inspired James Cameron's 1997 Titanic—wasn't his first time partaking in a deep dive. He previously boarded a submersible to the Challenger Deep—the deepest point of the ocean—in the Mariana Trench, according to Action Aviation.

Harding's explorations have earned him three Guinness World Records, including longest duration at full ocean depth by a crewed vessel for his venture into the Mariana Trench, according to an online database.

The businessman is one of five passengers being rescued in an international mission before oxygen on the 21-foot submersible—named Titan—runs out. The trip was offered by company OceanGate Expeditions, which sells tickets for $250,000, according to NBC News.

Instagram

Harding was aboard to conduct research, according to Richard Garriott, who is president of The Explorers Club, a scientific exploration group that counts Harding as a member.

"When I saw Hamish last week at the Global Exploration Summit, his excitement about this expedition was palpable," Garriott wrote in a statement for The Explorers Club posted June 29. "I know he was looking forward to conducting to research at the site."

Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images

In a follow-up statement, Garriott confirmed that fellow Explorers Club member Paul-Henri Nargeolet was also among the missing passengers and expressed that the organization has been rallying "far and wide" to provide support in the rescue mission.

"We have much greater confidence that: 1) There is cause for hope, based on data from the field—we understand that likely signs of life have been detected at the site; 2) They precisely understand the experienced personnel and tech we can help deploy," Garriott wrote on June 20. "3) We believe they are doing everything possible with all resources they have; and 4) We now have direct lines to the highest levels of Congress, The Coast Guard, Air Forces, Navy and The White House, thanks to your support."

Keep scrolling to learn more about the five passengers aboard the missing Titan submersible, which went missing on June 18 an hour and 45 minutes into its dive.

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
Stockton Rush

On June 20, OceanGate confirmed that its CEO Stockton Rush is aboard the submersible as a member of the crew.

The company previously expressed its sympathies to the families of the missing passengers. "Our entire focus is on the crew members in the submersible and their families," OceanGate said in a June 19 statement, "we are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible."

Courtesy of the Dawood family
Shahzada Dawood & Son Suleman Dawood

Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood are also onboard the submersible.

"We are very grateful for the concern being shown by our colleagues and friends and would like to request everyone to pray for their safety while granting the family privacy at this time," their loved ones said in a statement obtained by NBC News. "The family is well looked after and are praying to Allah for the safe return of their family members."

Action Aviation via AP
Hamish Harding

British billionaire Hamish Harding confirmed he was a part of the mission in a June 17 Instagram post, a day before the submersible went into the water and disappeared.

"I am proud to finally announce that I joined @oceangateexped for their RMS TITANIC Mission as a mission specialist on the sub going down to the Titanic," he wrote. "Due to the worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023. A weather window has just opened up and we are going to attempt a dive tomorrow."

"We started steaming from St. Johns, Newfoundland, Canada yesterday and are planning to start dive operations around 4am tomorrow morning," Harding continued. "Until then we have a lot of preparations and briefings to do."

JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images
Paul-Henri Nargeolet

As for the fifth member, a representative for French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet told the New York Times that he's a passenger on the Titan, with Harding also referencing him on Instagram as a member of the team. However, NBC News has not been able to confirm that Nargeolet is in fact onboard the submersible at this time.

OceanGate Expeditions via AP
The Titan

As Action Aviation businessman Harding noted in his post, the submersible—named Titan—is a part of an OceanGate Expeditions tour that explores the wreckage of the RMS Titanic, which infamously sank in 1912.

