Titanic Sub Search: Details About Missing Hamish Harding’s Past Exploration Experience Revealed

Prior to boarding the missing Titanic submersible, British billionaire Hamish Harding had previous experience with high-stakes journeys.
The 58-year-old, who works in the business aviation industry, has embarked on explorations that have taken him from the deepest parts of the ocean to beyond the highest points in the sky, according to Action Aviation, an international aircraft brokerage company of which Harding is Chairman.
Harding's past expeditions include the One More Orbit project, a record-breaking 46-hour circumnavigation of Earth by plane, and a trip to space last June with Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket as one of six passengers. Blue Origin is an aerospace company founded by Amazon's Jeff Bezos that offers flights to space, which have sold in the past for upwards of $28 million, per the company's website.
Harding also witnessed the reintroduction of Cheetahs from Namibia to India and conducted several South Pole visits, Action Aviation wrote in a statement posted to social media on June 20.
His latest trip to view the wreckage of the RMS Titanic—the passenger liner that infamously sank in 1912 and inspired James Cameron's 1997 Titanic—wasn't his first time partaking in a deep dive. He previously boarded a submersible to the Challenger Deep—the deepest point of the ocean—in the Mariana Trench, according to Action Aviation.
Harding's explorations have earned him three Guinness World Records, including longest duration at full ocean depth by a crewed vessel for his venture into the Mariana Trench, according to an online database.
The businessman is one of five passengers being rescued in an international mission before oxygen on the 21-foot submersible—named Titan—runs out. The trip was offered by company OceanGate Expeditions, which sells tickets for $250,000, according to NBC News.
Harding was aboard to conduct research, according to Richard Garriott, who is president of The Explorers Club, a scientific exploration group that counts Harding as a member.
"When I saw Hamish last week at the Global Exploration Summit, his excitement about this expedition was palpable," Garriott wrote in a statement for The Explorers Club posted June 29. "I know he was looking forward to conducting to research at the site."
In a follow-up statement, Garriott confirmed that fellow Explorers Club member Paul-Henri Nargeolet was also among the missing passengers and expressed that the organization has been rallying "far and wide" to provide support in the rescue mission.
"We have much greater confidence that: 1) There is cause for hope, based on data from the field—we understand that likely signs of life have been detected at the site; 2) They precisely understand the experienced personnel and tech we can help deploy," Garriott wrote on June 20. "3) We believe they are doing everything possible with all resources they have; and 4) We now have direct lines to the highest levels of Congress, The Coast Guard, Air Forces, Navy and The White House, thanks to your support."
