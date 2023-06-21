Titanic Sub Search: Details About Missing Hamish Harding’s Past Exploration Experience Revealed

Watch : British Billionaire Among Crew on Missing Titanic Submersible

Prior to boarding the missing Titanic submersible, British billionaire Hamish Harding had previous experience with high-stakes journeys.

The 58-year-old, who works in the business aviation industry, has embarked on explorations that have taken him from the deepest parts of the ocean to beyond the highest points in the sky, according to Action Aviation, an international aircraft brokerage company of which Harding is Chairman.

Harding's past expeditions include the One More Orbit project, a record-breaking 46-hour circumnavigation of Earth by plane, and a trip to space last June with Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket as one of six passengers. Blue Origin is an aerospace company founded by Amazon's Jeff Bezos that offers flights to space, which have sold in the past for upwards of $28 million, per the company's website.

Harding also witnessed the reintroduction of Cheetahs from Namibia to India and conducted several South Pole visits, Action Aviation wrote in a statement posted to social media on June 20.