Kendall Jenner Shares Plans to Raise Future Kids Outside of Los Angeles

Don't expect Kendall Jenner to be an 818 mom.
While speaking about the prospects of starting a family, the supermodel confirmed that she'll leave Los Angeles—and the ever watchful eye of the paparazzi—in order to raise her future kids outside of the spotlight.
"I'm excited for that time in my life," she remarked in a WSJ. Magazine article published June 21. "I just know it's not right now."
The 27-year-old, currently linked to Bad Bunny, explained how growing up in front of cameras led to the decision. "I'm not built for this by any means," Kendall—who was 11 when she made her TV debut on Keeping Up With the Kardashians—continued of public attention. "I'm not good at it. I do it, and I've learned how to do it."
In fact, Kendall acknowledged that her sister Kim Kardashian is more suited for life in Hollywood, recalling how the SKIMS mogul once told her she "'used to go to Kitson on Robertson just to get photographed.'" By comparison, Kendall noted, "It took me [almost] 20 years to be like, OK, I guess I'm getting used to it now and it's fine and I get it."
"I consider myself one of the luckiest people on the planet to be able to live the life that I live," the Kardashians star added. "But I do think that it's challenging for me a lot more than it's not."
And one subject that Kendall fiercely keeps close to her chest is her love life. When asked about Bad Bunny, she simply replied, "No comment."
But that comment she'll expand on.
"I try [to] find the balance of keeping things private and keeping things sacred, [and] also not letting the unfortunate frustration and stress of everyone trying to get in on it stop me from enjoying my side," Kendall said. "I'll go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I just think that that's the healthier way of dealing with relationships anyway."
Likewise, the rapper is adamant on not fueling romance rumors. "I know something is going to come out," he said in Rolling Stone's Future of Music issue, also released June 21. "I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what's left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life."
He added, "In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy."