Kendall Jenner Shares Plans to Raise Future Kids Outside of Los Angeles

Watch : Kendall Jenner Shares Her Plans to Become a Future Mom

Don't expect Kendall Jenner to be an 818 mom.

While speaking about the prospects of starting a family, the supermodel confirmed that she'll leave Los Angeles—and the ever watchful eye of the paparazzi—in order to raise her future kids outside of the spotlight.

"I'm excited for that time in my life," she remarked in a WSJ. Magazine article published June 21. "I just know it's not right now."

The 27-year-old, currently linked to Bad Bunny, explained how growing up in front of cameras led to the decision. "I'm not built for this by any means," Kendall—who was 11 when she made her TV debut on Keeping Up With the Kardashians—continued of public attention. "I'm not good at it. I do it, and I've learned how to do it."

In fact, Kendall acknowledged that her sister Kim Kardashian is more suited for life in Hollywood, recalling how the SKIMS mogul once told her she "'used to go to Kitson on Robertson just to get photographed.'" By comparison, Kendall noted, "It took me [almost] 20 years to be like, OK, I guess I'm getting used to it now and it's fine and I get it."