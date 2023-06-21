Why Kristin Cavallari Isn't Prioritizing Dating 3 Years After Jay Cutler Breakup

Watch : Kristin Cavallari Apologizes to Ex Stephen Colletti for Cheating

When it comes to Kristin Cavallari's dating life, the rest is still unwritten.

After all, three years after announcing her divorce from husband Jay Cutler, the Laguna Beach star is admitting that getting back into the dating scene isn't a big priority.

"I'm not overwhelmed, because there's not a lot going on," Kristin exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "It's really not important to me right now. It's just not with where I'm at in my life."

For her, being a mom to her and Jay's three kids, Camden, 10, Jaxson, 8 and Saylor, 7, comes first.

"I'm mom, first and foremost," Kristin, whose brand Uncommon James is partnering with Chase Ink Business Premiere, continued. "And then I've had a lot of fun in the last few years, just really focusing on my friends and getting to hang out with my friends again, because I didn't get to do that for a long time. Really, when you're having little babies and three babies, essentially, at one point in time, that was my world. And so it's been nice to just have fun again."