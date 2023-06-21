Why Kristin Cavallari Isn't Prioritizing Dating 3 Years After Jay Cutler Breakup

When it comes to Kristin Cavallari's dating life, the rest is still unwritten.
After all, three years after announcing her divorce from husband Jay Cutler, the Laguna Beach star is admitting that getting back into the dating scene isn't a big priority.
"I'm not overwhelmed, because there's not a lot going on," Kristin exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "It's really not important to me right now. It's just not with where I'm at in my life."
For her, being a mom to her and Jay's three kids, Camden, 10, Jaxson, 8 and Saylor, 7, comes first.
"I'm mom, first and foremost," Kristin, whose brand Uncommon James is partnering with Chase Ink Business Premiere, continued. "And then I've had a lot of fun in the last few years, just really focusing on my friends and getting to hang out with my friends again, because I didn't get to do that for a long time. Really, when you're having little babies and three babies, essentially, at one point in time, that was my world. And so it's been nice to just have fun again."
But that doesn't mean dating is totally out of the picture for the reality star. In fact, when it comes to online dating vs IRL meet-cutes, Kristen noted that she prefers the latter, "because anyone can be great on paper and you gotta have that chemistry. I want to meet someone organically."
And she has gotten back out there since she and the former NFL quarterback split in 2020 after seven years of marriage.
"I've gone on a lot of dates, actually, in the last few years," Kristin said to E! News, "but I don't like a lot of people and I don't (think I'm?) picky I just think it's because I don't have time for bullshit anymore."
And at this point in her life, the 36-year-old knows what she's looking for in a partner.
"My perfect dream guy, honestly, is someone who is so just happy in their own skin just really secure," The Hills alum explained. "I like a really manly man, someone who could fix something in the house if it broke instead of calling someone to fix it. I like an outdoorsy guy I like but I think really for where I'm at, it's more just like someone who's so secure in themselves and rock solid in who they are."
She added, "That nothing in my life is a threat. And who can just make me laugh and who I can just have fun with honestly."
But whether she finds her dream man or not, Kristin is content with how her life is now.
"I'm really happy on my own," she added. "I'm really, really happy. And so if I'm gonna let someone come into my life, you better be awesome and just bring joy in my life. I'm not putting up with bulls--t anymore. I'm past that phase."