Bachelor Fans Will Want to Steal Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe's Date Night Ideas for a Sec

Will you accept Jason Tartick's idea for your next date night?
Don't worry, there are no helicopter rides, hot tubs or red roses required. Because when it comes to spending time together, he and fellow Bachelor Nation star Kaitlyn Bristowe prefer to keep things more low-key.
"We're big on games," Jason told E! News in an exclusive interview. "So, we'll play cards, Monopoly Deal, Yahtzee's our new one right now. So any type of game, we're in."
And if the engaged pair is in the mood to go out, they'll sometimes swing by a local bar.
"We'll go to a place and there will be two people in there. It'll be like a backdoor bar, just completely hole-in-the-wall, and we'll just pony up at the bar, sit there all night and have a blast," Jason continued. "We'll just talk to random strangers and meet new friends in some of these places. But that's probably our weird little date night thing we do."
A tradition, perhaps, that dates back to their first 2019 outing at a Denver bar. Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn had recently ended her engagement to final rose recipient Shawn Booth when she agreed to go out with onetime Becca Kufrin suitor Jason.
What bloomed from there was a beautiful romance, with the couple getting engaged in 2021.
As for where Jason and Kaitlyn stand with wedding planning, he told E! News there are "no updates" but that they'll let fans know once they have more to share. And ultimately, the Trading Secrets podcast host suggested he and the Dancing With the Stars champ aren't in a rush to walk down the aisle.
"I think about when we first started planning, and I had this big idea of a big wedding and 'gotta have your family west coast, my family east coast and we gotta have the biggest celebration,'" he recalled. "And I think, if anything, priorities have shifted since then to just be like, 'I don't care about the size of the wedding, I don't care where the wedding is or how it is. I just want to plan a future with us and having a family and everything else.'"
To be fair, they have been rather busy. In addition to hosting their podcasts, Jason and Kaitlyn each run their own businesses, including her wine brand Spade & Sparrows and his talent and brand management agency Rewired Talent Management.
Still, they try to balance work with fun. In fact, Jason said this approach was one of the reasons he decided to do a paid partnership with Wyndham Rewards and promote its Cubicle Caddie, a golf cart at select courses that aims to help people conduct business from the green with its detachable desk, Wi-Fi hotspot and retractable green screens for video calls.
"When you think about myself and Kaitlyn—both very, very busy people," he shared while calling from the cart. "And so the idea of having balance between work and life, fun, pleasure in [the] professional world is everything."
Golf is something Jason said he and Kaitlyn have played together, including on one of their recent dates. And they aren't afraid of a little friendly competition.
"She kicked my butt," he noted. "She actually made a 40-foot putt, which was unbelievable. So we bet like drinks and different things—dinner, lunch, who's going to get coffee, who's going to clean up the dog poop—and I think she won literally about 10 of the bets and I won four. So, she's got the belt right now."