Bachelor Fans Will Want to Steal Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe's Date Night Ideas for a Sec

Will you accept Jason Tartick's idea for your next date night?

Don't worry, there are no helicopter rides, hot tubs or red roses required. Because when it comes to spending time together, he and fellow Bachelor Nation star Kaitlyn Bristowe prefer to keep things more low-key.

"We're big on games," Jason told E! News in an exclusive interview. "So, we'll play cards, Monopoly Deal, Yahtzee's our new one right now. So any type of game, we're in."

And if the engaged pair is in the mood to go out, they'll sometimes swing by a local bar.

"We'll go to a place and there will be two people in there. It'll be like a backdoor bar, just completely hole-in-the-wall, and we'll just pony up at the bar, sit there all night and have a blast," Jason continued. "We'll just talk to random strangers and meet new friends in some of these places. But that's probably our weird little date night thing we do."

A tradition, perhaps, that dates back to their first 2019 outing at a Denver bar. Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn had recently ended her engagement to final rose recipient Shawn Booth when she agreed to go out with onetime Becca Kufrin suitor Jason.