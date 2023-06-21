Missing Titanic Submersible: Former Passenger Details What Really Happens During Expedition

Amid the ongoing search for the missing Titanic submersible, a former passenger spoke out about his experience on the OceanGate research vessel: "This is not a Disney ride."

What's it really like 12,500 feet below the surface?

A passenger who previously rode on the missing Titanic research submersible is here to explain.

As Aaron Newman—an investor in OceanGate who toured the wreckage 350 miles off the coast of Canada in 2021—put it, the expedition as "basically going to another planet."

"You're getting in this craft—you're bolted in," he told Today on June 21. "It's a tube that's comfortable, but not spacious."

In the beginning, the submersible's cabin is "very hot and stuffy," but Newman said the water surrounding the vessel drops to 29 to 30 degrees Fahrenheit as it submerges deeper into the ocean.

"By the time you hit the bottom, the water down there is below what standard freezing temperature is," he explained. "That's going to conduct right through that metal, so it was cold when we were at the bottom. You had to layer up—we had wool hats on and were doing everything to stay warm at that bottom."

And though Newman felt "very safe" while riding in the sub, he noted "there are risks" in taking such a challenging expedition. 

"This is not a Disney ride, right?" he remarked. "We're going places that very few people have been, and this is inventing things."

Newman added that five passengers on the sub, missing since June 18, must have accepted these risks prior to their mission. 

"None of these people were people that were I would consider tourists—tourists is such a bad term," he said. "These are people who lived on the edge and loved what they were doing and if anything's going on, these are people that are that are calm and thinking this through and doing what they can to stay alive. So this is a good set of people."

OceanGate Expeditions via AP

Since the 21-foot sub went missing, rescuers have been working around the clock to locate the watercraft, which officials estimate has less than 40 hours of oxygen left in its cabin.

Among the missing is British billionaire Hamish Harding and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.

"Our focus is just hoping for this Hollywood ending to happen," Newman said of the missing sub and its crew. "We know the Coast Guard and everybody else is working so hard. And the OceanGate crew is working as hard as they can to possibly find this if anything is out there."

He added, "It's promising but there's work to be done, and that's what the focus is."

Keep reading for more details on the missing passengers.

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
Stockton Rush

On June 20, OceanGate confirmed that its CEO Stockton Rush is aboard the submersible as a member of the crew.

The company previously expressed its sympathies to the families of the missing passengers. "Our entire focus is on the crew members in the submersible and their families," OceanGate said in a June 19 statement, "we are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible."

Courtesy of the Dawood family
Shahzada Dawood & Son Suleman Dawood

Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood are also onboard the submersible.

"We are very grateful for the concern being shown by our colleagues and friends and would like to request everyone to pray for their safety while granting the family privacy at this time," their loved ones said in a statement obtained by NBC News. "The family is well looked after and are praying to Allah for the safe return of their family members."

Action Aviation via AP
Hamish Harding

British billionaire Hamish Harding confirmed he was a part of the mission in a June 17 Instagram post, a day before the submersible went into the water and disappeared.

"I am proud to finally announce that I joined @oceangateexped for their RMS TITANIC Mission as a mission specialist on the sub going down to the Titanic," he wrote. "Due to the worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023. A weather window has just opened up and we are going to attempt a dive tomorrow."

"We started steaming from St. Johns, Newfoundland, Canada yesterday and are planning to start dive operations around 4am tomorrow morning," Harding continued. "Until then we have a lot of preparations and briefings to do."

OceanGate Expeditions via AP
The Titan

As Action Aviation businessman Harding noted in his post, the submersible—named Titan—is a part of an OceanGate Expeditions tour that explores the wreckage of the RMS Titanic, which infamously sank in 1912.

JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images
Paul-Henri Nargeolet

As for the fifth member, a representative for French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet told the New York Times that he's a passenger on the Titan, with Harding also referencing him on Instagram as a member of the team. However, NBC News has not been able to confirm that Nargeolet is in fact onboard the submersible at this time.

