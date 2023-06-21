Maya Hawke Details Lying to Dad Ethan Hawke the Night She Lost Her Virginity

Watch : Maya Hawke's Famous Parents Are "Stranger Things" Fans

Maya Hawke has a strange story about losing her virginity.

The Little Women actress recently revealed the worst trouble she has ever gotten into—and it included telling a bit of a fib to her dad Ethan Hawke.

"I lied. I said I was going to therapy and I really went to lose my virginity," Maya explained on Watch What Happens Live June 20. "I can't believe I just said that. My father was very upset."

And although the Before Midnight star didn't know what she was really up to, he grilled her about her whereabouts.

"He gave me a really hard time," Maya continued. "He went, 'Where were you? Where did you go?' And I said, 'How am I supposed to have secrets if I can't tell lies?'"

Even host Andy Cohen was impressed by her quick comeback, noting, "I would think, knowing your father, that he actually respected that."

As for whether that was the case?