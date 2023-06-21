Maya Hawke Details Lying to Dad Ethan Hawke the Night She Lost Her Virginity

Maya Hawke has a strange story about losing her virginity.
The Little Women actress recently revealed the worst trouble she has ever gotten into—and it included telling a bit of a fib to her dad Ethan Hawke.
"I lied. I said I was going to therapy and I really went to lose my virginity," Maya explained on Watch What Happens Live June 20. "I can't believe I just said that. My father was very upset."
And although the Before Midnight star didn't know what she was really up to, he grilled her about her whereabouts.
"He gave me a really hard time," Maya continued. "He went, 'Where were you? Where did you go?' And I said, 'How am I supposed to have secrets if I can't tell lies?'"
Even host Andy Cohen was impressed by her quick comeback, noting, "I would think, knowing your father, that he actually respected that."
As for whether that was the case?
"He did!" the Do Revenge star confirmed. "He was like, 'F--k this kid!' He was like, 'Oh, that's good.'"
But that wasn't the only tea Maya had to spill about growing up. When asked who was the most famous person to come over her house was, she stayed within the family tree, citing her mom Uma Thurman. (Uma and Ethan divorced in 2005 after seven years of marriage and also share son Levon Hawke, 21.)
And despite that minor teenage hiccup Ethan's made it clear he has nothing but admiration for his daughter—both on the screen and off.
"The job of young people is to make their art and tell their truths of their life in the time period they are growing up," he shared on The View in 2022. "That is her job and it's our job to listen and respond accordingly but I am so proud of her. I am so proud of her using this moment to create her art."
Ethan added, "She's a really talented, serious young woman. She and her friends have something to say and I suggest you listen."