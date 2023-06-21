ESPYS 2023: See the Complete List of Nominees

The nominees for the 2023 ESPY Awards are here, and big hitter nominees include Aaron Judge, Lebron James, A'ja Wilson, the Denver Nuggets, and Mikaela Shiffrin.

These athletes have hit it out of the park!

ESPN has released this year's nominations for the 2023 EPSY Awards, honoring some of the world's biggest names in sports. Among the nominees for Best Athlete in the men and women's sports categories are Patrick MahomesLionel MessiMikaela Shiffrin and A'ja Wilson.

That's just one of the awards Mikaela is up for, too, as she's also in contention for Best Record-Breaking Performance with her whopping 87 World Cup victories.

Also in the category? None other than Lebron James who broke the NBA All-Time Scoring Record. Rounding out the category are F1's Max Verstappen for most wins in a season and Novak Djokovic for his historic 23rd Grand Slam title—which he clinched earlier this month at the French Open.

Fresh off picking up their first NBA title, the Denver Nuggets are up for Best Team, while their star Nikola Jokić picked up an individual nod in the Best Championship Performance category. The Nuggets join the Kansas City Chiefs (NFL), Las Vegas Aces (WNBA) and the Georgia Bulldogs (NCAA Football) and more for the top team prize. 

Fans are able to vote for their favorite teams and athletes on EPSYs.com through Sunday, July 9. As for who will bring home gold, viewers can catch the big event Wednesday, July 12 at 8 p.m. ET / PT on ABC live from Los Angeles.

Keep reading for the complete list of 2023 nominees: 

BEST ATHLETE, MEN'S SPORTS

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Lionel Messi, Argentina

 

BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN'S SPORTS

Mikaela Shiffrin, Ski

Sophia Smith, Portland Thorns

Iga Świątek, Tennis

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

 

BEST BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE

Caitlin Clark, Iowa Women's Basketball

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Angel Reese, LSU Women's Basketball

Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners

 

BEST RECORD-BREAKING PERFORMANCE

Novak Djokovic wins his 23rd Grand Slam title, defeating Casper Ruud in the French Open final. Breaking a tie with rival Rafael Nadal for the most major singles trophies in the history of men's tennis, which dates to the 1800s

LeBron James surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA career scoring record

Mikaela Shiffrin breaks the record for the most World Cup victories with her 87th win

Max Verstappen wins the Mexican Grand Prix, breaking the record for most wins in a season

BEST CHAMPIONSHIP PERFORMANCE

Leon Edwards, UFC - defeats Kamaru Usman by 5th-round KO to win UFC welterweight title, handing Usman his first UFC loss

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets - 2023 NBA Finals MVP

Lionel Messi, Argentina - 2022 World Cup Final - scored 2 goals and scored in the penalty shootout to win Man of the Match and he won the Golden Ball as FIFA's best player of the tournament

Rose Zhang, LPGA - defeated Jennifer Kupcho in a two-hole sudden death playoff, making history by winning by becoming the first woman in 72 years to win her first professional start.

 

BEST COMEBACK ATHLETE

Jon Jones, UFC

Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun

Justin Verlander, Current New York Mets / Houston Astros

 

BEST PLAY

Michael Block Hole-in-One! GOLF

Justin Jefferson with the Catch of the Century NFL

Ally Lemos with the perfect corner to tie the National Championship game NCAA

Trinity Thomas Perfect 10 Tying the All-Time NCAA Record NCAA

 

BEST TEAM

Denver Nuggets, NBA

Georgia Bulldogs, NCAA Football

Kansas City Chiefs, NFL

Las Vegas Aces, WNBA

Louisiana State Tigers, NCAA Women's Basketball

Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball

Vegas Golden Knights, NHL

BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, MEN'S SPORTS

Zach Edey, Purdue Men's Basketball

Duncan McGuire, Creighton Soccer

Brennan O'Neill, Duke Lacrosse

Caleb Williams, USC Football

 

BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, WOMEN'S SPORTS

Jordy Bahl, Oklahoma Softball

Caitlin Clark, Iowa Women's Basketball

Izzy Scane, Northwestern Lacrosse

Trinity Thomas, Florida Gators Gymnastics

 

BEST ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY

Erica McKee, Sled Hockey Team

Zach Miller, Snowboarding

Aaron Pike, Wheelchair Racing & Cross-Country Skiing

Susannah Scaroni, Wheelchair Racing

 

BEST NFL PLAYER

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

 

BEST MLB PLAYER

Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Justin Verlander, Houston Astros

BEST NHL PLAYER

Jonathan Marchessault, Vegas Golden Knights

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

David Pastrňák, Boston Bruins

Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins

 

BEST NBA PLAYER

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

 

BEST WNBA PLAYER

Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix Mercury

Candace Parker, Chicago Sky (Current Las Vegas Aces)

Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm (Current New York Liberty)

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

 

BEST DRIVER

Brittany Force, NHRA

Kyle Larson, NASCAR

Josef Newgarden, IndyCar

Max Verstappen, F1

 

BEST UFC FIGHTER

Leon Edwards

Jon Jones

Islam Makhachev

Amanda Nunes

BEST BOXER

Gervonta Davis

Devin Haney

Claressa Shields

Shakur Stevenson

 

BEST SOCCER PLAYER

Aitana Bonmatí, Spain/Barcelona

Erling Haaland, Norway/Manchester City

Lionel Messi, Argentina/PSG

Sophia Smith, USWNT/Portland Thorns

 

BEST GOLFER

Wyndham Clark

Nelly Korda

Jon Rahm

Scottie Scheffler

 

BEST TENNIS PLAYER

Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic

Aryna Sabalenka

Iga Świątek

