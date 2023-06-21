ESPYS 2023: See the Complete List of Nominees

Watch : ESPY Awards 2022 Fashion: Ciara, Stephen Curry & More

These athletes have hit it out of the park!

ESPN has released this year's nominations for the 2023 EPSY Awards, honoring some of the world's biggest names in sports. Among the nominees for Best Athlete in the men and women's sports categories are Patrick Mahomes, Lionel Messi, Mikaela Shiffrin and A'ja Wilson.

That's just one of the awards Mikaela is up for, too, as she's also in contention for Best Record-Breaking Performance with her whopping 87 World Cup victories.

Also in the category? None other than Lebron James who broke the NBA All-Time Scoring Record. Rounding out the category are F1's Max Verstappen for most wins in a season and Novak Djokovic for his historic 23rd Grand Slam title—which he clinched earlier this month at the French Open.

Fresh off picking up their first NBA title, the Denver Nuggets are up for Best Team, while their star Nikola Jokić picked up an individual nod in the Best Championship Performance category. The Nuggets join the Kansas City Chiefs (NFL), Las Vegas Aces (WNBA) and the Georgia Bulldogs (NCAA Football) and more for the top team prize.

Fans are able to vote for their favorite teams and athletes on EPSYs.com through Sunday, July 9. As for who will bring home gold, viewers can catch the big event Wednesday, July 12 at 8 p.m. ET / PT on ABC live from Los Angeles.

Keep reading for the complete list of 2023 nominees: