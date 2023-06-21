Nordstrom Rack Currently Has Limited-Time Under $50 Deals on Hundreds of Bestselling Dresses

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We love a good sale, especially when we can get pieces from our favorite brands at amazing prices. If you're anything like us, you appreciate not having to pay full price for things. And, right now, Nordstrom Rack has a ton of can't-miss deals, so you don't have to break the bank while shopping pieces from your favorite designers.

Nordstrom Rack always has jaw-dropping flash sales. Right now, they have a ton of bestselling dresses on sale for a limited time for under $50, from flowing maxi dresses to adorable mini looks and everything in between. The deals are on for another three days, but things are selling out quick.

So, go ahead and get your credit cards ready. Continue ahead to shop the cutest dresses for the summer from your favorite brands, like Good American, Calvin Klein, Madewell and more.