Why Cynthia Nixon Doesn’t Want Fans to Get Their Hopes Up About Kim Cattrall in And Just Like That

Watch : And Just Like That Stars Dish on Kim Cattrall's RETURN

And just like that Cynthia Nixon is preparing fans for Kim Cattrall's upcoming cameo.

Just a few weeks after it was confirmed that Kim was re-entering the Sex and the City universe with an appearance in season 2 of And Just Like That, Cynthia teased what viewers can expect. And as she revealed, the cameo was actually supposed to be a surprise.

"We're very excited about it," Cynthia, who plays Miranda Hobbes on the Max series, exclusively told E! News, "but I just want everyone to keep in mind that so much of the fun of it is we work so hard to keep it under wraps so Samantha would just pop up unexpectedly."

But now that fans know to expect a glimpse of Kim's fan-favorite character Samantha Jones, Cynthia is setting expectations.

"It's a very small wave at the fans kind of appearance," the Guilded Age star continued, "so I think it's very important that everybody know that. I'm so sorry the surprise was blown but hopefully people will still enjoy it."