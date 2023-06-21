Why Cynthia Nixon Doesn’t Want Fans to Get Their Hopes Up About Kim Cattrall in And Just Like That

And just like that Cynthia Nixon is preparing fans for Kim Cattrall's upcoming cameo.
Just a few weeks after it was confirmed that Kim was re-entering the Sex and the City universe with an appearance in season 2 of And Just Like That, Cynthia teased what viewers can expect. And as she revealed, the cameo was actually supposed to be a surprise.
"We're very excited about it," Cynthia, who plays Miranda Hobbes on the Max series, exclusively told E! News, "but I just want everyone to keep in mind that so much of the fun of it is we work so hard to keep it under wraps so Samantha would just pop up unexpectedly."
But now that fans know to expect a glimpse of Kim's fan-favorite character Samantha Jones, Cynthia is setting expectations.
"It's a very small wave at the fans kind of appearance," the Guilded Age star continued, "so I think it's very important that everybody know that. I'm so sorry the surprise was blown but hopefully people will still enjoy it."
Kim confirmed her return on Instagram June 1, posting a screenshot of a Variety article about her appearance. The How I Met Your Father star captioned the post with the pride flag, transgender flag and rainbow emojis, as well as the message "Happy Pride."
While Kim—who starred alongside Cynthia, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis on Sex and the City for six seasons as well as two follow-up films—didn't appear in season one of And Just Like That, Samantha was occasionally referenced and spotted through text exchanges with the girls.
The 66-year-old filmed will only appear in one scene which she shot earlier this year without interacting with the rest of the cast, according to Variety.
But Kim's cameo won't be the only sentimental part of the season.
"There's also a lot of humor and amusement and whimsy," Sarah told E! News of the new season. "I think it's a very buoyant season. It's a tone that's maybe familiar to SATC more and it was just a huge amount of fun to shoot."
Season two of And Just Like That premieres on Max June 22.
