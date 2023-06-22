Cancer Shoppable Horoscope: Birthday Gifts To Nurture, Inspire & Soothe Our Crab Besties

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Loving, contemplative, and ever-so-emotional, Cancers make loyal friends and supportive romantic partners. Born under the sign of the Crab, they often behave accordingly; our darling water sign friends often have a hard outer shell with a super-soft center. Or they need to retreat into their shells. Or, sometimes, they don't have them at all.

Of course, we love them for that. We love that they get excited easily, love immediately, and laugh hard, and we admire their capacity to feel big, good or bad. That said, we also feel for them. Being that intense all the time takes its toll! They often give so much to others that they neglect to take the time for themselves.

That's why I've put together this list of gifts for Cancer birthdays that will make them feel as full of support as your friendship does. Also, they'll very likely cry no matter what you get them. But with Cancers, that's almost always good thing.