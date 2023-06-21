How Bad Bunny Protects His Personal Life Amid Kendall Jenner Romance Rumors

Bad Bunny just wants to focus on his music.
So when it comes to online chatter about his personal life, he's protective of his privacy and tunes out all the noise.
"I know something is going to come out," Bad Bunny told Rolling Stone for its Future of Music issue released June 21. "I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what's left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life."
As for those romance rumors he and Kendall Jenner have been sparking lately? The "Moscow Mule" artist remains tight-lipped on the speculation.
"That's the only answer," he replied when asked about where he stands with the Kardashians star. "In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy."
Since February, Bad Bunny and Kendall have been making headlines with their outings—and they've had quite a few of them. The Grammy winner, 29, and the model, 27, have been spotted grabbing a bite to eat together, soaking up the sun on vacation with pals, horseback riding and sitting courtside at a Lakers game.
She also attended his Coachella show with sister Kylie Jenner in April. And while Kendall and Bad Bunny didn't walk the red carpet together at the 2023 Met Gala in May, they were photographed heading to one of the after-parties.
However, Bad Bunny isn't surprised by this kind of attention—and it goes beyond just celebrities.
"Today, everyone's a paparazzi," he told the publication. "We're in the worst time, the worst moment for the privacy of other humans; not just artists, but human beings. Today, no one respects the privacy or life of anyone. There could be someone in line with, I don't know, weird pants on or something, and someone is there filming them."
And ultimately, the musician just concentrates on living life on his own terms.
"I keep living," he added. "Fans are always going to want to know more, but I don't focus on that. I'm always going to keep living my way."
There's even been speculation that the rumored romance has inspired some of his music, with fans wondering if Bad Bunny threw shade at Kendall's ex Devin Booker on the song "Coco Chanel." (E! News reached out to Bad Bunny's team for comment at the time but did not hear back).
And when asked if his track "Where She Goes" was a nod to Kendall, he simply said, "cosas de la vida," which translates to "things in life."
Echoing a speech he gave at Coachella, Bad Bunny also suggested that followers may not know him as well as they think they do.
"What I said was, like, people are funny—it's funny and also frustrating to see how people really think they know about the lives of celebrities, of what they think, of what they do day to day," he told Rolling Stone. "They think they know the story of your life, your interior thoughts, your romantic life, but, in reality, they don't know at all.…"