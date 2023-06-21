How Bad Bunny Protects His Personal Life Amid Kendall Jenner Romance Rumors

Watch : Is Bad Bunny's Latest Song About Kendall Jenner?

Bad Bunny just wants to focus on his music.

So when it comes to online chatter about his personal life, he's protective of his privacy and tunes out all the noise.

"I know something is going to come out," Bad Bunny told Rolling Stone for its Future of Music issue released June 21. "I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what's left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life."

As for those romance rumors he and Kendall Jenner have been sparking lately? The "Moscow Mule" artist remains tight-lipped on the speculation.

"That's the only answer," he replied when asked about where he stands with the Kardashians star. "In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy."

Since February, Bad Bunny and Kendall have been making headlines with their outings—and they've had quite a few of them. The Grammy winner, 29, and the model, 27, have been spotted grabbing a bite to eat together, soaking up the sun on vacation with pals, horseback riding and sitting courtside at a Lakers game.