Attention, Wildcats: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Is Ending After Season 4

Watch : Vanessa Hudgens REACTS to Zac Efron High School Musical Reunion Rumor

We're all in this together—for eight more episodes.

This summer, Disney+ is set to drop the fourth and final season of their hit show, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

"After four years at East High, it's time to graduate. This will be our final, endgame season," series creator and executive producer Tim Federle announced June 21. "This show brought the most extraordinary cast—and crew, and collaborators—to my life. To the fans, who embraced our super-meta series: we 'don't not love you.' We can't wait to share this epic 4th act with you all."

The final eight episodes of the series—which stars Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Dara Reneé, Julia Lester, Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders and Liamani Segura—will premiere on Disney+ Aug. 9.

As previously announced, fans will also see a few familiar faces from the High School Musical films when season four of the spinoff series drops, including Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh.