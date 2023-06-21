Attention, Wildcats: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Is Ending After Season 4

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series—featuring Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie and more—is officially coming to an end after the Disney+ show's fourth season.

We're all in this together—for eight more episodes.

This summer, Disney+ is set to drop the fourth and final season of their hit show, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

"After four years at East High, it's time to graduate. This will be our final, endgame season," series creator and executive producer Tim Federle announced June 21. "This show brought the most extraordinary cast—and crew, and collaborators—to my life. To the fans, who embraced our super-meta series: we 'don't not love you.' We can't wait to share this epic 4th act with you all."

The final eight episodes of the series—which stars Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Dara Reneé, Julia Lester, Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders and Liamani Segura—will premiere on Disney+ Aug. 9.

As previously announced, fans will also see a few familiar faces from the High School Musical films when season four of the spinoff series drops, including Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh.

And when we catch up with the Wildcats, they'll be returning to East High to prepare a stage production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year.

However, as a press release promised, there will be "a meta twist signature to the series" when "Disney announces the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie will shoot on location at their beloved high school."

Bleu, Coleman, Grabeel, Johnson, Reed and Stroh will play themselves, resurrecting their High School Musical roles, while Wildcats will play featured extras in the movie.

David Livingston/FilmMagic

As for former High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Olivia Rodrigo? While her character decided last season to pursue her music career (just like Rodrigo IRL) Federle previously told Entertainment Weekly, "Olivia knows the door is always open."

And although she's nowhere in sight in the newly released teaser, fans will have to wait and see if she makes an appearance when season four drops in August.

