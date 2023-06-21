Kesha Shares She Almost Died After Freezing Her Eggs

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Considers Freezing Her Eggs

Kesha is opening up about her health struggles.

The Grammy winner recently shared that she suffered a rare complication from a standard egg-freezing procedure, and that, as she told SELF, "I almost died in January."

At the time, she was performing in the Bahamas for a New Year's Eve celebration when she suddenly felt weak after the show. She was then transferred to a Miami hospital and spent nine days there.

Six months later, "I finally feel recovered," she told the magazine. "It was horrifying. I just was taking my reproductive health into my own hands. And I stand by everyone doing that and [honoring] your body."

Being vulnerable about her frightening experience can come with its own wave of issues.

"Everyone probably has some semblance of feeling like you share what you're going through," the 36-year-old explained, "and, at the same time, it's almost inviting people to have an opinion about it. I don't have that perfectly mapped out."