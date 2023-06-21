Kesha Shares She Almost Died After Freezing Her Eggs

Kesha is opening up about her health struggles.
The Grammy winner recently shared that she suffered a rare complication from a standard egg-freezing procedure, and that, as she told SELF, "I almost died in January."
At the time, she was performing in the Bahamas for a New Year's Eve celebration when she suddenly felt weak after the show. She was then transferred to a Miami hospital and spent nine days there.
Six months later, "I finally feel recovered," she told the magazine. "It was horrifying. I just was taking my reproductive health into my own hands. And I stand by everyone doing that and [honoring] your body."
Being vulnerable about her frightening experience can come with its own wave of issues.
"Everyone probably has some semblance of feeling like you share what you're going through," the 36-year-old explained, "and, at the same time, it's almost inviting people to have an opinion about it. I don't have that perfectly mapped out."
And sharing her egg-freezing journey also meant opening up about another health issue.
In 2022, the "Tik Tok" singer learned that she has common variable immunodeficiency (CVID), which the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases characterizes by low levels of protective antibodies and an increased risk of infections.
"I just never wanted to be the whiny, privileged girl," she told SELF. "Also, my image had been that of going out and having fun."
According to Kesha, her doctors attributed her fertility procedure complications, in part, to her weakened immune system.
But if there's one positive out of the musician's life-threatening experience, it's that she's prioritizing her health and wellness more than ever before.
"I learned after my diagnosis that sleep is the most important thing," she noted. "I took that for granted for, God, about 29, 30 years. I feel like I'm just playing catch-up on my teens and 20s, still. But I try to get as much sleep as possible, and I have to protect that fiercely."