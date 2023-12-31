You're Going to Want All of These Secrets About The Notebook Forever, Everyday

Watch : "The Notebook": E! News Rewind

More than 19 years later, it still isn't over.

No one expected The Notebook, based on Nicholas Sparks' best-selling novel, to become an enduring love story for the ages when it premiered in June 2004. But the tearjerker made a lasting impression on movie-goers and pop culture, not only becoming a surprise box office hit but also turning Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams into one of Hollywood's most beloved on-and-off-screen couples.

And no one was surprised by that more than the actors and the film's director Nick Cassavetes, who's publicly spoken about the pair's feud.

Not many fans knew the two stars could barely stand to be around each other on set despite their dazzling chemistry, nor that they both weren't the first choices for the iconic roles of Noah and Allie as Tom Cruise was initially tapped to play the swoonworthy carpenter.

And by now, you've probably seen Britney Spears' audition for Allie. But did you know another superstar was on the short list too? But in the end, there was only one bird for Noah. (Though Gosling did try and get McAdams recast.)