Save $155 on a NuFACE Body Toning Device That Smooths Away Cellulite and Firms Skin in 5 Minutes

Skincare isn't just about the face even though it's easy to forget that. Every year, the arrival of summer means I start wearing shorts again and I wish I had been more diligent with moisturizing, exfoliating, and exercising. As much as I love a self-care day, hitting the spa on a regular basis just is not in my budget—sadly. However, I do think it's a smart call to invest in some high-quality devices for treatments you can do at home on your own schedule. Usually, the best devices are expensive, but if you're on the lookout for good deals, you can luck out with a bargain.
QVC shoppers can save $155 on a bundle with the NuBODY by NuFACE Skin Toning Device and Hydrating Aqua Gel Activator. This microcurrent device "visibly helps tone, smooth, and firm the look of skin," according to the brand. All you need is five minutes per treatment area and you can see a difference with consistent use. Shoppers use this device on their upper arms, thighs, butt, and stomach to smooth, firm, and tone skin. Many have praised it for reducing the appearance of dimples and cellulite.
Use the NuBODY as a part of your regular skincare regimen or you can even multitask and use it while you watch TV. Just put on the activator gel and go over the body area for five minutes. It's that simple.
NuBODY by NuFACE Skin Toning Device with 10-oz Aqua Gel
Apply the Hydrating Aqua Gel Activator to clean skin. For the first 60 days, use the NuBODY device for five minutes a day per treatment area five days a week. After 60 days, use this two to three times a day for five-minute maintenance sessions.
This bundle includes the NuBODY device, power adapter, and 10-fl oz Hydrating Aqua Gel.
If you need more information before shopping, these customer reviews will convince you that this device is a total game-changer.
NuBODY by NuFACE Skin Toning Device Reviews
"Home Liposuction. It couldn't get any better. I wish I would have started with the before and after pics because boy I would've liked to show you, actual proof. I've been using this for about a month now 5 days a week, each area 5 mins at a time," a NuFace shopper said.
Another explained, "I've only been using this for a few weeks and I am super inconsistent but every time I use it I see instant results! I don't know if you're supposed to or not but I sometimes use it under my chin for a couple of beeps just at the end of my face routine for a boost and I swear it makes a difference!!"
Someone reviewed, "This is a great product. I've had an increase in cellulite in my glutes and didn't know what to do. I went to a salon and did some sessions with a supposedly great cellulite reducer machine and didn't work, not a bit. I purchased the NuBody because I've heard the NuFace is great. I have used it for the past 2 weeks, 5 days a week and have already noticed change. More firm glutes and less cellulite. I definitely recommend."
A reviewer shared, "I love this. My arms are much slimmer and now I'm using it on my stomach. I recommend it 100%."
"This is so great to use. I love that you can target any area on the body at any time at your convenience. This product gives a whole new meaning to fine tuning the skin," a fan of the product wrote.
