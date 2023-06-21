Save $155 on a NuFACE Body Toning Device That Smooths Away Cellulite and Firms Skin in 5 Minutes

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Skincare isn't just about the face even though it's easy to forget that. Every year, the arrival of summer means I start wearing shorts again and I wish I had been more diligent with moisturizing, exfoliating, and exercising. As much as I love a self-care day, hitting the spa on a regular basis just is not in my budget—sadly. However, I do think it's a smart call to invest in some high-quality devices for treatments you can do at home on your own schedule. Usually, the best devices are expensive, but if you're on the lookout for good deals, you can luck out with a bargain.

QVC shoppers can save $155 on a bundle with the NuBODY by NuFACE Skin Toning Device and Hydrating Aqua Gel Activator. This microcurrent device "visibly helps tone, smooth, and firm the look of skin," according to the brand. All you need is five minutes per treatment area and you can see a difference with consistent use. Shoppers use this device on their upper arms, thighs, butt, and stomach to smooth, firm, and tone skin. Many have praised it for reducing the appearance of dimples and cellulite.

Use the NuBODY as a part of your regular skincare regimen or you can even multitask and use it while you watch TV. Just put on the activator gel and go over the body area for five minutes. It's that simple.