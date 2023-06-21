Missing Titanic Sub: Cardi B Slams Billionaire's Stepson for Attending Blink-182 Concert Amid Search

Cardi B has her own thoughts on missing billionaire's stepson Brian Szas' decision to attend a Blink-182 concert while his stepfather Hamish Harding remains missing aboard the Titanic submersible.

Watch: British Billionaire Among Crew on Missing Titanic Submersible

Cardi B does not in fact like it. 

The rapper recently shared her thoughts on the missing Titanic submersible—specifically Brian Szasz, the stepson of missing billionaire Hamish Harding, admitting that he attended a Blink-182 concert amid continued efforts to locate and rescue his stepfather and the four other missing crew members. And it's safe to say she doesn't quite agree with his actions. 

"People is like, 'Well what is he supposed to do?," Cardi said on her June 20 Instagram Story. "'Be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for himself?' Yes."

The 30-year-old noted that if she was the one missing, she would expect those who love her to show a little more concern. "You supposed to be at the house sad," she continued. "You supposed to be crying for me. You supposed to be right next to the phone waiting to hear any updates about me."

The "WAP" singer also reflected on the idea of money buying happiness.

"Isn't it sad that you a whole f--king billionaire and nobody gives a f--k about you?" Cardi asked. "That's crazy. I'd rather be broke. I'd rather be broke and poor, but knowing that I'm loved."

Missing Titanic Sub: Identities of 5-Person Crew

The rapper's comments come one day after Brian shared a photo from a Blink 182 concert in a since-deleted June 19 Facebook post. Alongside the image, according to screenshots obtained by multiple outlets, he wrote, "It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the blink-182 show as it's my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times!"

And amid criticism he's received online over his attending at the show, the 37-year-old is defending himself.

 "Yes I went to @blink-182 last night," he wrote on his Instagram Stories June 20 alongside a photo of him at the venue. "What am I supposed to do sit at home and watch the news? Not sorry this band has helped me through hard times since 1998."

As for why he deleted the original post? He added on Facebook that his mother Linda "asked me to delete all related posts."

The 21-foot submersible and its five passengers disappeared on June 19 during a mission to explore the wreckage of the RMS Titanic, which is more than 350 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

 Over the last 24 hours, a significant update has emerged amid the race to find the missing deep-sea vessel, which is owned by OceanGate Expeditions. U.S. Coast Guard officials shared that a Canadian aircraft was redirected to a particular part of the search area after it "detected underwater noises in the search area."

"As a result, ROV operations were relocated in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises," their June 21 statement shared to Twitter read. "Those ROV searches have yielded negative results but continue."

Keep reading to learn more about the five crew members currently missing aboard the Titanic submersible: 

Stockton Rush

On June 20, OceanGate confirmed that its CEO Stockton Rush is aboard the submersible as a member of the crew.

The company previously expressed its sympathies to the families of the missing passengers. "Our entire focus is on the crew members in the submersible and their families," OceanGate said in a June 19 statement, "we are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible."

Shahzada Dawood & Son Suleman Dawood

Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood are also onboard the submersible.

"We are very grateful for the concern being shown by our colleagues and friends and would like to request everyone to pray for their safety while granting the family privacy at this time," their loved ones said in a statement obtained by NBC News. "The family is well looked after and are praying to Allah for the safe return of their family members."

Hamish Harding

British billionaire Hamish Harding confirmed he was a part of the mission in a June 17 Instagram post, a day before the submersible went into the water and disappeared.

"I am proud to finally announce that I joined @oceangateexped for their RMS TITANIC Mission as a mission specialist on the sub going down to the Titanic," he wrote. "Due to the worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023. A weather window has just opened up and we are going to attempt a dive tomorrow."

"We started steaming from St. Johns, Newfoundland, Canada yesterday and are planning to start dive operations around 4am tomorrow morning," Harding continued. "Until then we have a lot of preparations and briefings to do."

The Titan

As Action Aviation businessman Harding noted in his post, the submersible—named Titan—is a part of an OceanGate Expeditions tour that explores the wreckage of the RMS Titanic, which infamously sank in 1912.

Paul-Henri Nargeolet

As for the fifth member, a representative for French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet told the New York Times that he's a passenger on the Titan, with Harding also referencing him on Instagram as a member of the team. However, NBC News has not been able to confirm that Nargeolet is in fact onboard the submersible at this time.

