Missing Titanic Sub: Cardi B Slams Billionaire's Stepson for Attending Blink-182 Concert Amid Search

British Billionaire Among Crew on Missing Titanic Submersible

Cardi B does not in fact like it.

The rapper recently shared her thoughts on the missing Titanic submersible—specifically Brian Szasz, the stepson of missing billionaire Hamish Harding, admitting that he attended a Blink-182 concert amid continued efforts to locate and rescue his stepfather and the four other missing crew members. And it's safe to say she doesn't quite agree with his actions.

"People is like, 'Well what is he supposed to do?," Cardi said on her June 20 Instagram Story. "'Be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for himself?' Yes."

The 30-year-old noted that if she was the one missing, she would expect those who love her to show a little more concern. "You supposed to be at the house sad," she continued. "You supposed to be crying for me. You supposed to be right next to the phone waiting to hear any updates about me."

The "WAP" singer also reflected on the idea of money buying happiness.

"Isn't it sad that you a whole f--king billionaire and nobody gives a f--k about you?" Cardi asked. "That's crazy. I'd rather be broke. I'd rather be broke and poor, but knowing that I'm loved."