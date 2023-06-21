Missing Titanic Sub: Cardi B Slams Billionaire's Stepson for Attending Blink-182 Concert Amid Search

Cardi B does not in fact like it.
The rapper recently shared her thoughts on the missing Titanic submersible—specifically Brian Szasz, the stepson of missing billionaire Hamish Harding, admitting that he attended a Blink-182 concert amid continued efforts to locate and rescue his stepfather and the four other missing crew members. And it's safe to say she doesn't quite agree with his actions.
"People is like, 'Well what is he supposed to do?," Cardi said on her June 20 Instagram Story. "'Be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for himself?' Yes."
The 30-year-old noted that if she was the one missing, she would expect those who love her to show a little more concern. "You supposed to be at the house sad," she continued. "You supposed to be crying for me. You supposed to be right next to the phone waiting to hear any updates about me."
The "WAP" singer also reflected on the idea of money buying happiness.
"Isn't it sad that you a whole f--king billionaire and nobody gives a f--k about you?" Cardi asked. "That's crazy. I'd rather be broke. I'd rather be broke and poor, but knowing that I'm loved."
The rapper's comments come one day after Brian shared a photo from a Blink 182 concert in a since-deleted June 19 Facebook post. Alongside the image, according to screenshots obtained by multiple outlets, he wrote, "It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the blink-182 show as it's my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times!"
And amid criticism he's received online over his attending at the show, the 37-year-old is defending himself.
"Yes I went to @blink-182 last night," he wrote on his Instagram Stories June 20 alongside a photo of him at the venue. "What am I supposed to do sit at home and watch the news? Not sorry this band has helped me through hard times since 1998."
As for why he deleted the original post? He added on Facebook that his mother Linda "asked me to delete all related posts."
The 21-foot submersible and its five passengers disappeared on June 19 during a mission to explore the wreckage of the RMS Titanic, which is more than 350 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
Over the last 24 hours, a significant update has emerged amid the race to find the missing deep-sea vessel, which is owned by OceanGate Expeditions. U.S. Coast Guard officials shared that a Canadian aircraft was redirected to a particular part of the search area after it "detected underwater noises in the search area."
"As a result, ROV operations were relocated in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises," their June 21 statement shared to Twitter read. "Those ROV searches have yielded negative results but continue."
