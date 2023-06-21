Britney Spears Says She Visited With Sister Jamie Lynn Spears After Rocky Relationship

Watch : Britney Spears Posts Surprise Tribute to Estranged Sister Jamie Lynn

It appears Britney Spears' relationship with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears is no longer at a crossroads.

After years of headlines about where they stand, the "…Baby One More Time" singer recently said that she stopped by to see the Zoey 102 actress.

"It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!!" Britney wrote on Instagram June 20. "I've missed you guys so much!!! Loyal girls stay home but it's so nice to visit family!!!"

In addition to the update, the post featured a video of the Grammy winner dancing on a boat with her husband Sam Asghari while on a couple's getaway.

"This is me and Hesam's first vacation in a year !!!" she continued. "I'm so so blessed and l'm gonna play the queen of hearts now!!! Normally that's Spanish right mamma!!! Should I do French from now on ??? Latin??? Portuguese or German??? Nahh I dunno because I don't speak English!!!"