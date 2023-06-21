Britney Spears Says She Visited With Sister Jamie Lynn Spears After Rocky Relationship

It appears Britney Spears' relationship with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears is no longer at a crossroads.
After years of headlines about where they stand, the "…Baby One More Time" singer recently said that she stopped by to see the Zoey 102 actress.
"It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!!" Britney wrote on Instagram June 20. "I've missed you guys so much!!! Loyal girls stay home but it's so nice to visit family!!!"
In addition to the update, the post featured a video of the Grammy winner dancing on a boat with her husband Sam Asghari while on a couple's getaway.
"This is me and Hesam's first vacation in a year !!!" she continued. "I'm so so blessed and l'm gonna play the queen of hearts now!!! Normally that's Spanish right mamma!!! Should I do French from now on ??? Latin??? Portuguese or German??? Nahh I dunno because I don't speak English!!!"
Over the years, fans have watched Britney and Jamie Lynn's complicated relationship play out on social media, including their tense online exchange over the Nickelodeon star's memoir Things I Should've Said. And before the "Gimme More" artist's 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, Britney—without naming names—slammed "the people closest" to her who she said "never showed up" for her.
However, Jamie Lynn has said she has nothing but love for Britney and expressed how she didn't understand how they'd gotten to this point.
"I've only ever loved and supported her and done what's right by her—and she knows that," she told ABC News in January 2022. "So I don't know why we're in this position right now."
But recently, there have been signs of hope for the duo's bond. In December, Britney gave a shout-out to Jamie Lynn, who appeared on the Fox show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, and sent her love.
"It's my b-day but you're my heart so I'm thinking about you," the pop star wrote on Instagram. "Congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show!!! You ain't alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it. My baby sister !!! I love you!!!"
Britney's relationship with Jamie Lynn isn't the only one that may be changing. Last month, she reunited with her mom Lynne Spears—a relationship that also seemed to be affected after the conservatorship was put in place.
"My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it's been such a long time … with family there's always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!" Britney wrote in part of a May Instagram post. "And after being able to communicate what I've held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love you so much!!!"