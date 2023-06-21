Take 42% Off a Bissell Cordless Floor Cleaner That Replaces a Mop, Bucket, Broom, and Vacuum

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Life gets messy and so does your house. Cleaning your home can take so much time and effort. If you want to make those chores a little bit easier, there's a cordless floor cleaner that is a true multitasker. Save yourself some time and invest in a reliable home appliance.
The Bissell TurboClean Cordless Multi-Surface Floor Cleaner does the work of a mop, bucket, broom, and vacuum cleaner. You can use it on wood, tile, linoleum, laminate, and more types of floors. It vacuums up dirt and wishes your floors at the same time. Its two-tank technology keeps dirty and clean water separated, so you can get a fresh clean with every motion.
You can get the Bissell TurboClean Cordless Multi-Surface Floor Cleaner, two brush rolls, an extra filter, and hardwood floor sanitizer for just $199 from QVC. If you want to lighten the load with house work, shop this 42% discount before it disappears.
Bissell TurboClean Cordless Multi-Surface Floor Cleaner
This bundle includes the TurboClean Multi-Surface Floor Cleaner, two brush rolls, extra filter, and a trial-size 8-oz Hard Floor Sanitize formula.
If you need additional info before shopping, here are some shopper reviews.
Bissell TurboClean Cordless Multi-Surface Floor Cleaner Reviews
A shopper shared, "I love this machine. We have two boxer dogs and live in the country and this machine was just what I needed. The option to vacuum or mop, the adjustable water flow for my wood floors, lightweight and easy cleanup! I was pleased with the battery time too."
Another declared, "FINALLY…this is the best vacuum cleaner I have ever purchased! I have bought MANY and they are all so big and bulky and expensive that I don't use them as much as I should and wind up giving them all to Goodwill! Then I bought this Bissell TurboClean Cordless Multi-Surface Floor Cleaner for $200."
A review stated, "I am AMAZED at the ease of the vacuuming. In fact I have never done this before but so far I have vacuumed nearly every day! It takes no time at all, the charge holds for my 1400 sq ft condo, and the dust cup empties easily…then back onto the charging station! I LOVE, LOVE, LOVE it and this is my favorite purchase EVER!!!"
Still shopping? Check out these 28 products for lazy people who want a clean home with minimal effort.