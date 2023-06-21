We Need a Little More Conversation About Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi in Priscilla First Trailer

Watch : What Jacob Elordi Learned From Ex Kaia Gerber

We're heading back to Graceland—but this time, the focus is on Priscilla Presley.



In the newly released teaser trailer for Priscilla—the upcoming biopic from Sofia Coppola centered around Priscilla's romance with Elvis Presley—Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi play the pair. The movie's first look features a montage of quick snapshots of the couple throughout the years, starting from when they first meet a party, leading up to their marriage (they wed in 1967 and split six years later).

It also features a tiny glimpse at their life with daughter Lisa Marie Presley, as one scene sees Priscilla holds a waving infant.

The film, set for release in October, is based on Priscilla's 1985 memoir Elvis and Me.

"When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend," the movie's synopsis reads. "Through Priscilla's eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla's long courtship and turbulent marriage."