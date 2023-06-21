We Need a Little More Conversation About Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi in Priscilla First Trailer

We're heading back to Graceland—but this time, the focus is on Priscilla Presley.
In the newly released teaser trailer for Priscilla—the upcoming biopic from Sofia Coppola centered around Priscilla's romance with Elvis Presley—Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi play the pair. The movie's first look features a montage of quick snapshots of the couple throughout the years, starting from when they first meet a party, leading up to their marriage (they wed in 1967 and split six years later).
It also features a tiny glimpse at their life with daughter Lisa Marie Presley, as one scene sees Priscilla holds a waving infant.
The film, set for release in October, is based on Priscilla's 1985 memoir Elvis and Me.
"When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend," the movie's synopsis reads. "Through Priscilla's eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla's long courtship and turbulent marriage."
Prior to officially stepping into the rock ‘n' roll legend's blue suede shoes, Jacob noted a connection he felt when researching him.
"He was talking, and he was so charming to the press, but you could see in his eyes that he was just tired," the Euphoria star told GQ in August 2022, referring to a past interview of Elvis.' "He's like, ‘I'm tired, man. I only get four, five hours of sleep, I'm tired.' That's really sad to me, because it's a different period of time and it's someone who's gone 10 billion times anything I've experienced, but the same kind of feeling."
Though Priscilla hasn't shared her thoughts on the upcoming biopic publicly, she and Lisa Marie, who died in February, both praised Baz Luhrmann's 2022 movie Elvis, which starred Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge.
Read on for a look Cailee and Jacob in action.