Bryan Cranston Deserves an Emmy for Reenacting Ariana Madix’s Vanderpump Rules Speech

Watch : Watch Ariana Madix Confront Tom Sandoval in VPR Finale

Don't you dare dip out on this performance.

Bryan Cranston delivered a goosebump-worthy rendition of Ariana Madix's confrontation with her now ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval in the season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules after learning of his affair.

While a guest on Watch What Happens Live, the Breaking Bad alum was asked by Andy Cohen to perform the heated speech. But unlike Jon Hamm, who showcased his Bravo knowledge during his own VPR reenactment, Bryan entered the Clubhouse Playhouse cold, asking, "Is it alright if I don't know what I'm doing?"

However, Andy assured him, "You're an actor, you do know," while fellow guest Maya Hawke added, "You've got this."

What followed can only be described as haunting. Chill-inducing. Bryan nailed it.

From the moment the 67-year-old opened with, "I've been with you for nine years, when you were literally f--cking wearing combat boots and skinny jeans," with the exact level of quiet rage, it was clear it was going to be good.

For someone who has never watched Vanderpump, the Asteroid City actor perfectly captured Ariana's emotions.

Other Emmy-worthy highlights from Bryan's monologue included the sarcastic "now you've got a little money," to the rage-filled "you're worth nothing," and finally to the heartbreak behind "I regret ever loving you."