Missing Titanic Submersible Passes Oxygen Deadline Amid Massive Search

British Billionaire Among Crew on Missing Titanic Submersible

After four days, the oxygen timeline for the missing Titanic research submersible has passed a critical point.

The Titan—a 21-foot vessel—along with its five-person crew, disappeared on June 18 just over an hour into their dive in the Atlantic Ocean.

According to NBC News, Coast Guard officials previously estimated Titan's 96-hour oxygen supply "could run out of air" just before 7:10 a.m. ET June 22. However, exact levels—or potential efforts made from passengers onboard to preserve oxygen—cannot be confirmed.

At the time of its disappearance, the submersible was on a mission to view the wreckage of the RMS Titanic—which sunk to the bottom of the Atlantic in 1912—as part of an OceanGate Expeditions tour.

After Titan's disappearance over the weekend, the Coast Guard launched a massive search-and-rescue mission to find the submersible and its passengers, including British billionaire Hamish Harding, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, as well as Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood.

(A representative for French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet told the New York Times that he's a passenger on the Titan. However, NBC News has not been able to confirm that Nargeolet is in fact onboard the submersible at this time.)