Missing Titanic Submersible Passes Oxygen Deadline Amid Massive Search

Titanic research submersible Titan, which went missing on June 18 along with its five-person crew, appears to have passed the 96-hour oxygen deadline June 22.

After four days, the oxygen timeline for the missing Titanic research submersible has passed a critical point.

The Titan—a 21-foot vessel—along with its five-person crew, disappeared on June 18 just over an hour into their dive in the Atlantic Ocean.

According to NBC News, Coast Guard officials previously estimated Titan's 96-hour oxygen supply "could run out of air" just before 7:10 a.m. ET June 22. However, exact levels—or potential efforts made from passengers onboard to preserve oxygen—cannot be confirmed.

At the time of its disappearance, the submersible was on a mission to view the wreckage of the RMS Titanic—which sunk to the bottom of the Atlantic in 1912—as part of an OceanGate Expeditions tour.

After Titan's disappearance over the weekend, the Coast Guard launched a massive search-and-rescue mission to find the submersible and its passengers, including British billionaire Hamish Harding, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, as well as Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood.

(A representative for French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet told the New York Times that he's a passenger on the Titan. However, NBC News has not been able to confirm that Nargeolet is in fact onboard the submersible at this time.)

"Our entire focus is on the crew members in the submersible and their families," OceanGate said in a June 19 statement, "we are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible."

On June 21, the U.S. Coast Guard offered a glimmer of hope when it shared that a Canadian P-3 aircraft had detected underwater noises in the search area.

"As a result, ROV operations were relocated in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises," the Official First Coast Guard District Twitter account added. "Those ROV searches have yielded negative results but continue."

To learn more about the five-person crew onboard the Titan, keep reading...

Stockton Rush

On June 20, OceanGate confirmed that its CEO Stockton Rush is aboard the submersible as a member of the crew.

On June 20, OceanGate confirmed that its CEO Stockton Rush is aboard the submersible as a member of the crew.

Shahzada Dawood & Son Suleman Dawood

Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood are also onboard the submersible.

"We are very grateful for the concern being shown by our colleagues and friends and would like to request everyone to pray for their safety while granting the family privacy at this time," their loved ones said in a statement obtained by NBC News. "The family is well looked after and are praying to Allah for the safe return of their family members."

Hamish Harding

British billionaire Hamish Harding confirmed he was a part of the mission in a June 17 Instagram post, a day before the submersible went into the water and disappeared.

"I am proud to finally announce that I joined @oceangateexped for their RMS TITANIC Mission as a mission specialist on the sub going down to the Titanic," he wrote. "Due to the worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023. A weather window has just opened up and we are going to attempt a dive tomorrow."

"We started steaming from St. Johns, Newfoundland, Canada yesterday and are planning to start dive operations around 4am tomorrow morning," Harding continued. "Until then we have a lot of preparations and briefings to do."

Paul-Henri Nargeolet

As for the fifth member, a representative for French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet told the New York Times that he's a passenger on the Titan, with Harding also referencing him on Instagram as a member of the team. However, NBC News has not been able to confirm that Nargeolet is in fact onboard the submersible at this time.

The Titan

As Action Aviation businessman Harding noted in his post, the submersible—named Titan—is a part of an OceanGate Expeditions tour that explores the wreckage of the RMS Titanic, which infamously sank in 1912.

