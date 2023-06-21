My 600-Lb. Life’s Larry Myers Jr. Dead at 49

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Friends and family are mourning the loss of My 600-lb. Life star Larry Myers. Jr.

The reality star—who appeared on the TLC show in January 2022—died at the age of 49, his family has confirmed. A spokesperson for Larry's loved ones told TMZ the Texas resident died of a heart attack.

"It's with great sorrow that we announce the passing of my dear cousin Larry Myers," Larry's cousin Darrell shared in a June 17 Facebook post, per People. "Many of you know him as Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits. If you can help us, we would greatly appreciate it. Larry has fought the good fight. He has overcome some of the biggest challenges he has ever had to face."

He added, "Rest well Junior, you will be missed."

Larry appeared on season 10 of the reality series, sharing that he weighed over 900 pounds at the time. His nickname "Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits" came after a jingle of his from the episode went viral.