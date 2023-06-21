Is Jenna Ortega Returning to You? Watch the Eyebrow-Raising Teaser for Season 5

In a You season five teaser, Penn Badgley hinted "there are many loose ends" from his character Joe Goldberg's past. The video featured possible cameos from Jenna Ortega, John Stamos and more.

You won't believe the cameos in this video.

Netflix released a teaser for the fifth and final season of You at its global fan event Tudum in Brazil on June 17. And as Penn Badgley hinted in the clip, his serial killer character Joe Goldberg still has some unfinished business with a few familiar faces. 

"I've heard you're on the edge of your seats waiting and theorizing about the epic conclusion of You," the actor told viewers. "More importantly, you're considering what—or should I say who—Joe will come up against as he finally returns to New York. Though I can't say who just yet, we all know there are many loose ends from Joe's past. The question is who are you?" 

In a slew of star-studded appearances, the streaming service then teased the characters it may be revisiting, including Jenna Ortega's Ellie Alves from season two, John Stamos' Dr. Nicky from season one as well as Shalita Grant's Sherry Conrad and Travis van Winkle's Cary Conrad from season three.

And while fans will just have to wait and see who returns—with Netflix noting the fifth season is "coming soon"—one thing is for sure: Badgley, who is also a producer of the show, appreciates all the support viewers have shown for the series.

"Obrigado truly to all the fans over all the years," the Gossip Girl alum added. "Thank you, we would not be here without you. I'll see you at Mooney's."

Totally in the mood to rewatch the previous seasons? For now, take a look back at the show over the years with these You behind-the-scenes secrets.   

Tyler Golden/Netflix

The word "You" is reportedly uttered 3,857 times in the show's first two seasons—1,879 in season one, and 1,978 in season two.

NETFLIX

Shay Mitchell provided some of her own clothes for her season one character, Peach Salinger. "I actually loved dressing up like Peach, wearing heels and clothes," she told Glamour in 2019. "I brought so many of my own bags to New York and worked with the costume designer on producing this look. A lot of the clothes are mine, too."

Netflix

You can really go to Mooney's bookstore, where Joe works in season one. In real life, it's called Logos Bookstore and is located in Manhattan's Upper East Side.

JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX

Victoria Pedretti originally auditioned for the role of Joe's first interest Beck, played by Elizabeth Lail. Pedretti would go on to play Joe's seasons two and three love interest, Love, of course.

Lifetime

For the subway tracks scene in season one, Penn Badgley and Elizabeth Lail had to take an 8-hour safety course, due to a New York law. But this meant, according to BUILD, they were then subway-certified for a year.

Lifetime

Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble's adaptation of Caroline Kepnes' books You: A Novel and Hidden Bodies was originally in development at Showtime way back in 2015 before landing at Lifetime and eventually Netflix.

Netflix

In fact, the original books even have Stephen King's seal of approval. "Totally original. Never read anything quite like it," he offered in a 2017 review. "Hypnotic and scary. A little Ira Levin, a little Patricia Highsmith, and plenty of serious snark. Cool stuff."

Netflix

And last but not least, You returned for season four, part one Feb. 9 on Netflix. Part two then followed on March 9.

