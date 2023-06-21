Is Jenna Ortega Returning to You? Watch the Eyebrow-Raising Teaser for Season 5

Watch : Cardi B Hilariously Celebrates Her "You" Musical Cameo

You won't believe the cameos in this video.

Netflix released a teaser for the fifth and final season of You at its global fan event Tudum in Brazil on June 17. And as Penn Badgley hinted in the clip, his serial killer character Joe Goldberg still has some unfinished business with a few familiar faces.

"I've heard you're on the edge of your seats waiting and theorizing about the epic conclusion of You," the actor told viewers. "More importantly, you're considering what—or should I say who—Joe will come up against as he finally returns to New York. Though I can't say who just yet, we all know there are many loose ends from Joe's past. The question is who are you?"

In a slew of star-studded appearances, the streaming service then teased the characters it may be revisiting, including Jenna Ortega's Ellie Alves from season two, John Stamos' Dr. Nicky from season one as well as Shalita Grant's Sherry Conrad and Travis van Winkle's Cary Conrad from season three.