Shoppers Are Ditching Foundation for a Tarte BB Cream: Don’t Miss This 55% Off Deal

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're a makeup-free person or you love full glam, do what's going to make you feel your best. If you're anything like me, your makeup mindset might change from day to day. To be honest, I always feel more secure and confident with some level of coverage, but I don't always have the time to put on a primer and blend out a full face of foundation. If you're looking for a reliable product for that "no makeup" look or if you just want to ditch foundation, shoppers are loving the Tarte BB Tinted Moisturizer.
It has SPF 30 protection, which is always a plus. This BB cream delivers buildable matte coverage to create a natural look while blurring the appearance of pores, uneven texture, and fine lines, per Tarte. This product hydrates, smooths, and brightens the appearance of skin. Most importantly, it feels weightless on the skin, which is a must for summer or if you just want to ditch the feel of heavy makeup. As someone with oily skin, I love this formula because it makes my complexion look and feel less oily and it doesn't sweat off throughout the day.
For a limited time, you can get two Tarte BB Tinted Moisturizers and an application brush for just $49 from QVC. That's a 55% discount. If you want a natural makeup look that's easy to maintain, this is the product you need to check out.
Tarte BB Tinted Moisturizer Duo SPF 30 with Brush
Twirl a small amount of tinted moisturizer in the brush, lightly dab onto your face, and blend outward. If you desire more coverage, this is an easy product to layer and it does not pill.
These bundles come with two tinted moisturizers and an application brush. QVC has 11 shades to choose from.
Shoppers love this product for its buildable coverage and staying power. These reviews will convince you that it's a must-have.
Tarte BB Tinted Moisturizer Duo SPF 30 Reviews
"Can't. Live. Without. Love this BB cream and have used it for years. Once I found it I never bought any other type of foundation. It does it all primer coverage SPF and so much more!! A must have for me and a must try for all," a shopper said.
Another raved, "Love this product! Stays on all day even in hot humid Texas summer weather AND doesn't make me look greasy even after sweating. I have never found a product to do this before. Additionally it has in my opinion a high enough spf that I don't have to put on another SPF product underneath. Saves so much time! This Read more about review stating BB Primer does it ALLis my new go to face foundation/product for sure."
Someone shared, "I've been using this for a month now and I have to say it's magical. I have combination skin (oily T-zone + dry patches) and this evens everything out and makes my face look flawless. It's really impressive and it really does last all day. I hope Tarte never stops making it because I'm SOLD for life!"
A reviewer said, "This has replaced foundation for me! Really nice coverage BB cream that feels so light on my skin. I love that it has a 30 SPF built in amazing for everyday use. It's a buildable product that doesn't get cakey who doesn't need that? Obsessed!"
A Tarte fan declared, "No more foundation! Since finding this, I've thrown out all Healy foundations, even other Tarte foundations, because the coverage on this is amazing & it is very lightweight. Never looks thick, never looks cakey.. goes onRead more about review stating No more foundation! & looks very smooth!! I also don't have anymore breaks outs since I have switched to using this."
"My holy grail for acne prone skin. Covers up my scars just enough. Especially since I don't wanna be wearing heavy foundation on a regular basis because of my acne. While the coverage is light it is just enough to get me out of the house without feeling AS self conscious. I have stuck to this for 5 years and no regrets. Will keep purchasing," someone reviewed.
Another gushed, "Pure magic! I LOVE this stuff!!! It's my basic makeup necessity. It evens out my skin beautifully. I use it everyday."
Looking for more great deals? Don't miss this chance to get $115 worth of MAC Cosmetics for just $61.