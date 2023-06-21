Shoppers Are Ditching Foundation for a Tarte BB Cream: Don’t Miss This 55% Off Deal

Shoppers love this product for its buildable coverage and staying power. These reviews will convince you that it's a must-have.

Tarte BB Tinted Moisturizer Duo SPF 30 Reviews

"Can't. Live. Without. Love this BB cream and have used it for years. Once I found it I never bought any other type of foundation. It does it all primer coverage SPF and so much more!! A must have for me and a must try for all," a shopper said.

Another raved, "Love this product! Stays on all day even in hot humid Texas summer weather AND doesn't make me look greasy even after sweating. I have never found a product to do this before. Additionally it has in my opinion a high enough spf that I don't have to put on another SPF product underneath. Saves so much time! This Read more about review stating BB Primer does it ALLis my new go to face foundation/product for sure."

Someone shared, "I've been using this for a month now and I have to say it's magical. I have combination skin (oily T-zone + dry patches) and this evens everything out and makes my face look flawless. It's really impressive and it really does last all day. I hope Tarte never stops making it because I'm SOLD for life!"

A reviewer said, "This has replaced foundation for me! Really nice coverage BB cream that feels so light on my skin. I love that it has a 30 SPF built in amazing for everyday use. It's a buildable product that doesn't get cakey who doesn't need that? Obsessed!"

A Tarte fan declared, "No more foundation! Since finding this, I've thrown out all Healy foundations, even other Tarte foundations, because the coverage on this is amazing & it is very lightweight. Never looks thick, never looks cakey.. goes onRead more about review stating No more foundation! & looks very smooth!! I also don't have anymore breaks outs since I have switched to using this."

"My holy grail for acne prone skin. Covers up my scars just enough. Especially since I don't wanna be wearing heavy foundation on a regular basis because of my acne. While the coverage is light it is just enough to get me out of the house without feeling AS self conscious. I have stuck to this for 5 years and no regrets. Will keep purchasing," someone reviewed.

Another gushed, "Pure magic! I LOVE this stuff!!! It's my basic makeup necessity. It evens out my skin beautifully. I use it everyday."

Looking for more great deals? Don't miss this chance to get $115 worth of MAC Cosmetics for just $61.