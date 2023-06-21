Titanic Sub Missing: Billionaire Passenger’s Stepson Defends Attending Blink-182 Show During Search

Watch : British Billionaire Among Crew on Missing Submersible

The stepson of British billionaire Hamish Harding believes Blink-182 will get him through "life's toughest times."

Brian Szasz spoke out on social media to defend his decision to attend a Blink-182 concert amid a high-stakes rescue mission to find his stepfather, as well as four other passengers, onboard the missing Titanic submersible.

"Yes I went to @blink-182 last night," Szasz, an audio engineer based in San Diego, wrote on his Instagram Stories June 20 alongside a photo of him at the venue. "What am I supposed to do sit at home and watch the news? Not sorry this band has helped me through hard times since 1998."

The 37-year-old shared news of his outing on Facebook June 19, according to screenshots obtained by multiple outlets, where he wrote, "It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the blink-182 show as it's my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times!"