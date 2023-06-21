Pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Need to Take a Bow for These Twinning Denim Looks

Watch : Rihanna Says A$AP Rocky & Baby Boy RZA "Stole" Her Heart

Please don't stop these photos of pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.

The couple stepped out in color-coordinated denim looks, complete with matching hats, at Louis Vuitton's Spring-Summer 2024 Show during Paris Fashion Week.

For the occasion, Rihanna wore denim, patch-printed jacket and pants, as well as a top that showed off her baby bump. Meanwhile, the rapper donned a light denim jacket with dark shorts, embellished with Louis Vuitton's logo. He accessorized his look with green, furry boots.

Their fashionable date night comes a few days after A$AP (whose real name is Rakim Mayers) marked his second Father's Day with sweet images of him cuddling with son RZA, 13 months, who he shares with Rihanna. Another family snapshot showed A$AP kissing Rihanna's baby bump, while holding RZA is in his arms.

He captioned the adorable pics, "EVERYDAY FATHERS DAY," with Rihanna commenting, "The Mayers boys stole my whole heart! Happy Father's Day nerd."