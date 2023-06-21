14 Gifts For the Never Have I Ever Fan In Your Life

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The final season of Never Have I Ever premiered just a couple of weeks ago, and it's all anyone can talk about. The Netflix original touched the hearts of many with its ground-breaking representation and relatable teenage struggles. With the epic finale, fans are heartbroken over the ending of this iconic show.
However, the finale also meant finally finding out who won the love triangle that has had social media on its toes for years since the original premiere. We won't spoil it here, but whether you're Team Paxton, Team Ben, or Team Devi, we've got some gifts for you like cool shirts, stickers, and posters.
Never Have I Ever Classic Edition Card Game Set
Get the iconic game that gave Netflix's hit show its name.
Never Have I Ever Customizable Birthday Card
Greet the Never Have I Ever fan in your life a Happy Birthday from Devi with this personalized birthday card. It will definitely make their day!
Sherman Oaks High Debate shirt
Live out your best Sherman Oaks High School life and join Devi on the debate team. This shirt comes in two colors and is offered in sizes S-5XL!
Never Have I Ever Episode List Sticker
Slap this sticker on your water bottle or laptop to show off Mindy Kaling's brilliantly named episode titles for the first season of the show. Maybe you can relate to a couple items on this "never have I ever" list.
Never Have I Ever Team Ben Gross Tie-Dye Shirt
Rep your team in the Devi-Paxton-Ben love triangle with this cute and groovy Team Ben shirt.
Never Have I Ever Season 1 Poster
If you're an OG Never Have I Ever fan, and you've been sticking it out since the beginning, then get this poster with the iconic promo graphics from season 1. Devi's come a long way since then. The poster comes in a couple different sizes and print qualities.
Paxton Hall-Yoshida Scented Candle
If you're a hard core Team Paxton girlie, then you need this candle. It's made from vegan soy coconut wax, and you can choose between cinnamon or vanilla scents. Shoppers love this item, and one reviewer said, "Smells just like Paxton!"
HOULENGS Crop Cardigan Sweater
Throughout the show, Devi wears a fair share of colorful cardigans and sweaters that match the bright, wacky vibe of the show. This cardigan is definitely something Devi would wear, and the vibrant orange is a Never Have I Ever classic.
"Plowed by Paxton" Shirt
This design comes straight from the show itself and highlights its eccentric humor. Eleanor creates this shirt for Devi, but I'm sure a ton of fans would love to wear it too.
"One Free Boink" Sticker
Commemorate the iconic Team Ben moment at the end of season 3 with this "One Free Boink" sticker.
Ivysport Princeton Crewneck
Devi's life goal has been to go to Princeton after high school, and this season (spoiler alert), she finally got to live out her dream! If you're just like her or even just want to support your favorite TV girl, then get this comfy Princeton crewneck.
Never Have I Ever Poster Download
If you're looking for a cool way to add your favorite Netflix original show to your room decor, then check out this Never Have I Ever poster from season 2. It also includes the plot and cast info for a more interesting design.
Today Tonight Tomorrow by Rachel Lynn Solomon
If you couldn't get enough of Devi and Ben's competitive banter and academic rivalry, then check out Today Tonight Tomorrow by Rachel Lynn Solomon. The two main characters of this young adult romance book, that's also super popular on #booktok, are totally Devi and Ben in another life as they've been competing for the top spot in their class for years.
Devi and Paxton Shirt
If you're on the Paxton Hall-Yoshida side of the triangle, with a good amount of Team Devi sprinkled in, then this shirt is for you.
