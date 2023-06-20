DC Young Fly Dedicates Netflix Comedy Special to Partner Jacky Oh After Her Death

DC Young Fly is remembering late partner Jacky Oh on his new comedy special.
The Wild N' Out star, along with collaborators Chico Bean and Karlous Miller, dedicated their new Netflix comedy special 85 South Ghetto Legends to Jacky, the mother of his three children whose death was confirmed on June 1. She was 33.
At the end of the show, a family photo is displayed onscreen, showing Jacky and DC Young Fly with their kids—Nova, 6, Nala, 2, and Prince'Nehemiah, 10 months—dressed in matching black, white and lavender looks for Mother's Day 2023.
The tribute reads, "In dedication & loving memory of Jacklyn ‘Jacky Oh' Smith."
Jackie previously shared the photo on Instagram with the caption, "i do a lot . but being a mommy is my favorite."
The special premiered on June 20, one day after DC Young Fly shared another touching tribute to his late partner, whose cause of death has not been shared.
The 31-year-old posted a throwback photo of him and Jacky dressed to the nines in coordinating black outfits, while another image showed the couple holding hands and walking toward the camera during golden hour.
"Rest Well Baby," DC Young Fly captioned the Instagram carousel, along with the hashtags #GODGotUs, #GainedAnotherAngel and #TakeItADayAtATime.
On May 31, Jacky was found unresponsive in a Miami hotel, the Miami Police Department's Public Information Officer told E! News.
"She was transported by Miami Fire Department to Mercy Hospital where lifesaving efforts were conducted," the PIO said, "but unfortunately, she was pronounced deceased at the hospital."
A police report, obtained by E! News, listed the residence Jacky was found as the Homewood Suites by Hilton Miami Downtown/Brickell.
Jacky's memorial service was held on June 10, with DC Young Fly posting footage from the day, including family portraits of the couple and their three kids.
"Sent you off the right way mama," DC Young Fly captioned the post. "love u forever. the kids gon be str8 and you kno GOD got us."