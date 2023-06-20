DC Young Fly Dedicates Netflix Comedy Special to Partner Jacky Oh After Her Death

Watch : DC Young Fly Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Jacky Oh

DC Young Fly is remembering late partner Jacky Oh on his new comedy special.

The Wild N' Out star, along with collaborators Chico Bean and Karlous Miller, dedicated their new Netflix comedy special 85 South Ghetto Legends to Jacky, the mother of his three children whose death was confirmed on June 1. She was 33.

At the end of the show, a family photo is displayed onscreen, showing Jacky and DC Young Fly with their kids—Nova, 6, Nala, 2, and Prince'Nehemiah, 10 months—dressed in matching black, white and lavender looks for Mother's Day 2023.

The tribute reads, "In dedication & loving memory of Jacklyn ‘Jacky Oh' Smith."

Jackie previously shared the photo on Instagram with the caption, "i do a lot . but being a mommy is my favorite."

The special premiered on June 20, one day after DC Young Fly shared another touching tribute to his late partner, whose cause of death has not been shared.