Everything You Need To Know About That $3 Magic Shaving Powder You’re Seeing All Over TikTok

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Hair removal can be such a pain—literally. Shaving, waxing, laser hair removal, electrolysis, and depilatory creams, are common hair removal methods, but they all have their drawbacks, right? When it comes to hair removal, I prioritize four factors: the cost, the time it takes to remove the hair, how long the results last, and the pain/irritation. Unfortunately, it can be tough to find a method that is optimal for all four of my priorities, but if you have $3 and five minutes, there's a TikTok-loved product that you need to try.
The SoftSheen-Carson Magic Razorless Shaving Powder was created with men's beards in mind, but shoppers have been using it to remove unwanted hair from legs, underarms, and bikini areas too. All you need to do is mix this powder with some water and spread it across an area on your body. Let it sit for five to seven minutes and you can wipe the hair off— no razor needed.
I'm not gonna lie, the SoftSheen-Carson Magic Razorless Shaving Powder doesn't have the best smell in the world, but it works so quickly, the results last for four days, and it doesn't irritate my super sensitive skin. Plus, it has 30,800+ five-star Amazon reviews from shoppers who cannot get over the amazing results.
SoftSheen-Carson Magic Razorless Shaving Powder
Mix this powder with water, apply to the hair removal area. Let it sit for five to seven minutes and wipe it off. This razor-free shave lasts for up to four days. If you have previously shaved the areas, make sure to wait at least 36 hours before using this powder.
Yes, this product was designed for men's facial hair removal, but shoppers are loving the results for other body areas.
SoftSheen-Carson Magic Razorless Shaving Powder Reviews
A shopper declared, "This stuff is amazing! I was so skeptical but tried anyway. I'm a female and used it on my legs and armpits, I have ridiculously sensitive skin and this doesn't burn or sting and gets ALL of the hair off."
Another explained, "So I got this stuff because I'd seen it on TikTok and girls were swearing by it. I thought, 'Yeah, right. If NAIR doesn't work on me, this powder/paste crap isn't going to either.' BUT, it was pretty cheap, so I figured, why not try it? HOLY. COW. I haven't shaved my legs for a good six months... My legs are SMOOTH! I thought this stuff would be worth it if it just thinned out my leg hair, but DAMN. This stuff got rid of it ALL! As I said before, I've tried Nair and immediately had to wash it off as it burned my skin so bad! This stuff doesn't feel like anything when it is on - no burning, no itching - NOTHING."
Someone raved, "Unbelievable. I have never had legs so smooth in my entire life. That smooth leg feeling has never lasted so long for me either. I had smooth legs for days!"
An Amazon customer gushed, "I always use it for my leg hair and pubic hairs. Works perfectly!"
A reviewer said, "Worth it! I used the entire can on my legs & armpits & it worked amazing!! It obliterated all the hair & lightened my pores! I will definitely be repurchasing in the future! No burning, itching, redness, or anything after or while using. I'm very impressed with this product."
"Miracle product. I have PCOS which causes me to have a lot of facial hair. I used this for the first time and it didn't burn, didn't leave my face red or irritated and made me face so soft and hair free. I'm recommending this to all my PCOS warriors," a shopper wrote.
If you're looking for more beauty tricks, here are some tips to prepare for waxing and minimize the pain.