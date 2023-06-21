Everything You Need To Know About That $3 Magic Shaving Powder You’re Seeing All Over TikTok

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Hair removal can be such a pain—literally. Shaving, waxing, laser hair removal, electrolysis, and depilatory creams, are common hair removal methods, but they all have their drawbacks, right? When it comes to hair removal, I prioritize four factors: the cost, the time it takes to remove the hair, how long the results last, and the pain/irritation. Unfortunately, it can be tough to find a method that is optimal for all four of my priorities, but if you have $3 and five minutes, there's a TikTok-loved product that you need to try.

The SoftSheen-Carson Magic Razorless Shaving Powder was created with men's beards in mind, but shoppers have been using it to remove unwanted hair from legs, underarms, and bikini areas too. All you need to do is mix this powder with some water and spread it across an area on your body. Let it sit for five to seven minutes and you can wipe the hair off— no razor needed.

I'm not gonna lie, the SoftSheen-Carson Magic Razorless Shaving Powder doesn't have the best smell in the world, but it works so quickly, the results last for four days, and it doesn't irritate my super sensitive skin. Plus, it has 30,800+ five-star Amazon reviews from shoppers who cannot get over the amazing results.