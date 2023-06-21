Don’t Wait! Stock Up On These 20 Dorm Must-Haves Now And Save Yourself The Stress

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You may be thinking that summer's just started and it's too early to start thinking about dorm shopping, but now is actually the perfect time to do so!
Take advantage of your summer break and all these summer deals going on to stock up on dorm essentials instead of rushing to buy everything you need right before school starts and everything has already been picked through. You can slowly start crossing things off your list as summer goes by, and soon enough, fall will come, and you'll be ready to go.
We've rounded up 20 items you can get on Amazon that you just have to buy for your dorm. Of course, there are essentials like pillows and desk lamps that you really can't live without. But, if you're new to living in a dorm, we've also listed some things that you might not know to get like extension cords or an air purifier.
Dorm-living can be hard if you don't know how to do it right. You've got to think about all the ways you can save space, save time, and stay organized. You've got all summer to shop around, so save yourself the stress and get ahead while you can. Here are 20 dorm must-haves.
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
With thin walls and noisy neighbors, consider investing in a pair of good-quality headphones. You should also consider springing for noise-canceling ones, but these Beats wireless headphones will do just as well. You can play music, watch movies, or take calls without bothering your roommates too.
Fab totes 6 Pack Storage Containers
These foldable storage units are perfect to utilize any space in your room for maximum storage. These containers are collapsible, easy to store away, and easy to transport. They also have a see-through front so you don't have to open every single box to find the thing you're looking for.
deweisn Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Mirror
A good mirror is an absolute necessity. This tri-fold vanity mirror is ideal for those who are into make-up or skincare with the built-in LED lights, 180 degree rotation, and side mirrors with different magnification levels.
Bkayp 10FT iPhone Charger
Long iPhone chargers are simply a must, especially if you want to have a wide radius of how far away you charge your phone from whether it be your desk or your bed. These chargers just make life a whole lot easier.
EASELAND Twin XL Mattress Pad
Sometimes, those dorm mattresses are rock solid and you might as well be sleeping on the floor. So, save yourself from the sore back and get a mattress pad. This one is put on like a fitted sheet so that it doesn't move around at night, and it's washable!
Levoit Air Purifier
An air purifier may seem unnecessary, but it can actually be life-saving. When flu season comes around and you're living in close quarters with so many people, an air purifier will help increase your chances of not getting sick.
Xomiboe Quick Drying Shower Shoes
You've heard the horror stories, so it's better to be safe than sorry. These shower sandals will keep your feet out of all the germs and bacteria on the floors of the communal showers. Better yet, these shoes have drainage holes, so you don't track a bunch of water back into your room when you take them off.
Elite Gourmet Single Serve Coffee Maker
For the caffeine fanatics, you might want to consider getting your own coffee maker to put in your dorm instead of spending money at expensive cafes or wasting time getting a cup at the dining hall. This single serve coffee maker is small so it doesn't take up too much space in your already super small dorm, and it comes with a stainless steel travel cup so you can take your coffee to go.
EIUE Hotel Collection Bed Pillows
If you want a good night's rest before a full day of attending classes and studying, then decent pillows are a must. These queen size pillows are a great choice because they use two different materials, so one side is soft and the other is firm. They are even machine washable to ensure long-lasting use.
kelamayi Broom Dustpan Set
Don't let your dorm transform into a pig sty by forgetting to clean up after yourself. Keep a broom and dustpan handy to keep everything nice and tidy. This set has a foldable dustpan and clip-on broom for easy storage. Plus, the built-in dustpan teeth allow for hassle-free sweeping.
BESHON Power Strip Surge Protector
Coming into the dorms for the first time, a lot of people don't realize that there aren't many outlets and they can be in really inconvenient places. This power strip has all the things you need in one. It comes with a long extension cord to reach wherever you need power, and there are multiple outlets and USB ports to fit a bunch of your electronic devices.
Utopia Home Premium Velvet Hangers
Don't forget to grab yourself some hangers before you move in to take advantage of every single inch of space you get. Velvet hangers are definitely something to look into because they are much stronger, and the material prevents your clothes from slipping.
White Crown LED Desk Lamp
Dim, yellow dorm lighting isn't the best for a productive study environment, so a good desk lamp is something you might want to look into. This desk lamp has a fully adjustable arm for a wide reach, and it comes equipped with a USB and micro USB port to charge your phone or connect other electronic devices.
HomeHacks 2-Pack Large Laundry Basket
This collapsible, easy-to-carry laundry basket is just what you need in your dorm instead of using those plastic baskets that will take up space and are hard to store. Plus, it has a large capacity, so you don't have to take a bunch of trips to the laundry room.
DASH Mini Rice Cooker Steamer
If you're ever feeling like you don't want to go eat at the dining hall or out at a nearby restaurant, get a couple of DASH appliances to stash in your dorm. These small, easy-to-use kitchen gadgets, especially this mini rice cooker, will let you make home-cooked meals in the comfort of your own room.
HOPECK Desk Organizer
This item is simple, but it's a staple. If you are going to spend a lot of time studying at your desk, then you need a way to keep all your things clean and organized. This desk organizer has 6 compartments, so you can store all your supplies within arms reach.
Black+Decker Handheld Vacuum
Your dorm can get really dusty really fast, and sometimes you'll need more than just a broom to clean up the mess. This handheld vacuum is great for dorms because it's small enough to store away easily and comes with a couple attachments for versatile use.
EUDELE Mesh Shower Caddy
A shower caddy is probably one of the most important things you will need while living in the dorms to make showering in the communal bathrooms so much easier. This mesh shower caddy has an 8-pocket capacity so you can fit anything from your shampoo to a towel to a hair dryer.
CGK Unlimited Twin XL Sheet Set
Most standard dorms come with twin XL beds, so make sure to buy the right size bed sheets. This sheet set from Amazon comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and a pillow case, and you can choose from a ton of colors. They are made with a breathable, lightweight material to keep you comfy all throughout the night.
let'me Bladeless Desk Fan
Dorms hardly ever have the best AC, if they have any at all. So when the hot weather hits, you're going to want a fan handy to cool you off. This fan is the perfect size to put on your desk to get some circulation going while you're in your room.
