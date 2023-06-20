Are You Ready? The Trailer for Zoey 102 Is Officially Here

This high school reunion is set to the tune of wedding bells.
The trailer for Zoey 102 has officially arrived, giving fans their first look at the follow-up movie to Nickelodeon's 2000s hit series Zoey 101. And, of course, the June 17 trailer transported viewers right back to the golden days of Pacific Coast Academy (PCA).
After showing throwback footage of the PCA squad, the teaser clip then cuts to a present-day Zoey Brooks, played by star Jamie Lynn Spears, speaking to BFF Quinn Pensky (Erin Sanders) over the phone.
"Did I tell you that I got proposed to the other night on a second date? I mean it's like the second we turned 30, everybody just becomes obsessed with—" Zoey tells Quinn, who then interrupts with a big question, "Will you be my maid of honor?"
It's an undeniable yes from Zoey, but that's when the complicated feelings arise. After all, Quinn's wedding to fellow PCA alum Logan Reese (Matthew Underwood) will also see Zoey reunite with Chase Matthews (Sean Flynn), her on again, off again love interest.
Zoey's hesitation leaves Quinn's bridal party wondering if she will even turn up, with Stacey Dillsen (Abby Wilde) noting, "I just hope she shows up. I think she's still stuck on her ex Chase from high school. It's sad and I don't think she's had a relationship since."
As it turns out, Zoey will turn up—just not alone. She invites Hugo Hemsworth (Dean Geyer) as her plus-one after holding fake boyfriend auditions.
But even that doesn't stop Zoey from reigniting her chemistry with Chase, which leaves her wondering, "I just think about all the things I dreamed about in high school and now I'm here and it's like, ‘Is this is it? Is this the dream?'"
To find out the answer, make sure to tune in to Zoey 102 when it drops July 27 on Paramount Plus.