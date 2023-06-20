Are You Ready? The Trailer for Zoey 102 Is Officially Here

Watch : FIRST LOOK at New Zoey 101 Original Movie: Zoey 102

This high school reunion is set to the tune of wedding bells.

The trailer for Zoey 102 has officially arrived, giving fans their first look at the follow-up movie to Nickelodeon's 2000s hit series Zoey 101. And, of course, the June 17 trailer transported viewers right back to the golden days of Pacific Coast Academy (PCA).

After showing throwback footage of the PCA squad, the teaser clip then cuts to a present-day Zoey Brooks, played by star Jamie Lynn Spears, speaking to BFF Quinn Pensky (Erin Sanders) over the phone.

"Did I tell you that I got proposed to the other night on a second date? I mean it's like the second we turned 30, everybody just becomes obsessed with—" Zoey tells Quinn, who then interrupts with a big question, "Will you be my maid of honor?"

It's an undeniable yes from Zoey, but that's when the complicated feelings arise. After all, Quinn's wedding to fellow PCA alum Logan Reese (Matthew Underwood) will also see Zoey reunite with Chase Matthews (Sean Flynn), her on again, off again love interest.