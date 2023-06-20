We're Drunk in Love With Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Rare Date Night in Paris

Beyoncé and Jay-Z looked crazy in love as they enjoyed a romantic date night at the Louis Vuitton runway show during Paris Fashion Week on June 20.

By Gabrielle Chung Jun 20, 2023 10:43 PMTags
FashionSightingsBeyoncéFashion WeekParis Fashion WeekCouplesCelebritiesJay Z
Watch: Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Joins Her Onstage on Renaissance Tour

They be all night.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z swapped their Louis sheets for luxe looks when they stepped out together at the French label's Paris Fashion Week runway show June 20.

For the glitzy gathering, the "Break My Soul" singer glowed bright like a halo in golden silk pajamas. She completed her monochromatic 'fit—which featured a button-down top, high-waisted trousers and a long robe—with oversized sunglasses, a large diamond necklace and stiletto heels. 

As for her bag? Bey cuffed it with a Louis Vuitton monogram purse that included a gold chain strap.

Meanwhile, Jay got into formation in a dashing brown three-piece suit, paired with with sunglasses and black dress shoes.

But the powerhouse couple weren't the only stars who checked up on the Louis Vuitton show, which debuted Pharrell Williams' first collection with the brand as its men's creative director. As seen in a video circulating on social media, Zendaya shared sweet hug with Beyoncé while mingling in the crowd.

photos
Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Date Nights

And the event proved to be a Roc Nation family affair as Rihanna, who is pregnant with her second child, was also there as the star of Louis Vuitton's latest campaign. Clad in head-to-toe in blue denim, the "Needed Me" pop star bared her growing baby bump as she took a seat in the front row with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Identities of People Onboard Missing Titanic Submersible Revealed

2

Kelly Osbourne Slams "F--king T--t" Prince Harry

3

Friends Actor Paxton Whitehead Dead at 85

Other celeb attendees included Kim KardashianMegan Thee StallionJared Leto, Naomi Campbell and Miranda Kerr.

Keep reading to see the star sightings.

STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images
Zendaya
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Beyonce and Jay-Z
STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images
Megan Thee Stallion
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Kim Kardashian and Jared Leto
STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images
Lenny Kravitz
STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images
Naomi Campbell
STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images
Maluma
STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images
Miranda Kerr
