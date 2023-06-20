We're Drunk in Love With Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Rare Date Night in Paris

Watch : Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Joins Her Onstage on Renaissance Tour

They be all night.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z swapped their Louis sheets for luxe looks when they stepped out together at the French label's Paris Fashion Week runway show June 20.

For the glitzy gathering, the "Break My Soul" singer glowed bright like a halo in golden silk pajamas. She completed her monochromatic 'fit—which featured a button-down top, high-waisted trousers and a long robe—with oversized sunglasses, a large diamond necklace and stiletto heels.

As for her bag? Bey cuffed it with a Louis Vuitton monogram purse that included a gold chain strap.

Meanwhile, Jay got into formation in a dashing brown three-piece suit, paired with with sunglasses and black dress shoes.

But the powerhouse couple weren't the only stars who checked up on the Louis Vuitton show, which debuted Pharrell Williams' first collection with the brand as its men's creative director. As seen in a video circulating on social media, Zendaya shared sweet hug with Beyoncé while mingling in the crowd.