Treat Williams' Family Honors Late Everwood Actor With Celebration of Life

Treat Williams' family is coming together in honor of the beloved actor.
Nearly two months after the Everwood star died in a motorcycle accident at the age of 71, his family held a Celebration of Life in Vermont.
Treat's loved ones, including his wife Pam Van Sant, 68, and their kids Gill Williams, 31, and Ellie Williams, 24, shared a photo from the service on his Instagram July 31. "As time passes, the grief doesn't get any easier, but life is fragile," they captioned a group picture. "We are trying to live every day like it's our last, and appreciate the time on this beautiful planet that we are lucky to call home."
This service comes after Ellie marked her first Father's Day without her dad, sharing sweet moments of herself and the Chicago Fire actor.
"I love you, Dad," the 24-year-old captioned a June 18 Instagram Story alongside throwback photos of Treat holding Ellie as a baby. "I miss you."
She followed up with another more recent image of the actor, adding, "I took this picture of my pops when I was in college. He's so handsome."
Treat's family first shared the news of his death in a statement released hours after his motorcycle collided with a car in Dorset, Vermont.
"As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time," the family said in a statement, obtained by NBC News June 12. "Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it. It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him."
Following Treat's death, his former Everwood co-stars also shared their immense shock and grief.
"The many times we worked together- always wonderful and I was always excited for the next time," Emily VanCamp wrote on Instagram June 13. "Sending all my love to your family Treat. Fly high my friend."
Gregory Smith—who played his son Ephram on the drama—told People June 14, "Treat was a wonderful man and a brilliant actor. Above all, he loved his family so much."
"I'm very grateful for the time I got to spend as part of his extended tv family," his statement continued. "He made an indelible impression on me during my most formative years. I will always cherish my time with Treat and think fondly of his stories, his laugh and his passion for adventure. I'm sending love to his family, Pam, Gil and Elinor. He will be deeply missed."
Chris Pratt also shared a tribute to Treat along with fellow co-star John Beasley, who died on May 30 at the age of 79.
"It's an incredibly sad season for the cast and crew of Everwood," he wrote June 15 alongside shots of the two fallen stars. "We're still reeling from the loss of John Beasley and yesterday we lost Treat Williams as well. Both men were exceptional actors, wonderful husbands, fathers and friends. They will be missed tremendously."
He continued, "I learned a great deal from working with each of them. The Beasley family and Williams family will be in my family's prayers."