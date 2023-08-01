Treat Williams' Family Honors Late Everwood Actor With Celebration of Life

Watch : Treat Williams Dead at 71: Everwood Stars Pay Tribute

Treat Williams' family is coming together in honor of the beloved actor.

Nearly two months after the Everwood star died in a motorcycle accident at the age of 71, his family held a Celebration of Life in Vermont.

Treat's loved ones, including his wife Pam Van Sant, 68, and their kids Gill Williams, 31, and Ellie Williams, 24, shared a photo from the service on his Instagram July 31. "As time passes, the grief doesn't get any easier, but life is fragile," they captioned a group picture. "We are trying to live every day like it's our last, and appreciate the time on this beautiful planet that we are lucky to call home."

This service comes after Ellie marked her first Father's Day without her dad, sharing sweet moments of herself and the Chicago Fire actor.

"I love you, Dad," the 24-year-old captioned a June 18 Instagram Story alongside throwback photos of Treat holding Ellie as a baby. "I miss you."

She followed up with another more recent image of the actor, adding, "I took this picture of my pops when I was in college. He's so handsome."