This Jennifer Aniston Editing Error From a 2003 Friends Episode Will Have You Doing a Double Take

Watch : Jennifer Aniston's Struggle to Escape "Rachel" Role

"The One Where They Leave In Rachel's Stand-In" might not be an actual Friends episode, but it did happen. Twice.

Almost 20 years after the show went off air, the beloved sitcom has once again gone viral after fans spotted a major editing mistake. In season 9, episode 15 of the show titled "The One With The Mugging," there is a scene where the camera pans to Joey, played by Matt LeBlanc, with what is supposed to be Jennifer Aniston's Rachel standing in the background. Except it's not Jennifer Aniston. It's her stand-in—and half of her face just visible past Joey.

And on top of that, it turns out this isn't the only time this exact mistake was made during the same season.

In the fourth episode of season nine, "The One With The Sharks," Jennifer's stand-in once again makes it into the final cut. Caught by a fan and then shared to Twitter, approximately 12 and a half minutes into the episode, a curly-haired Rachel can be seen at the kitchen table wearing a yellow shirt. When the camera shifts to the table again, Jennifer's straight-haired stand-in has taken her place wearing a blue shirt.