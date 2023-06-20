Whitney Cummings Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby

Watch : Celebrity Babies Born in 2022: Kylie Jenner, RiRi and More

Whitney Cummings' comedy troupe is adding a new member.

The comedian is pregnant with her first child, she announced on Instagram June 20. The 40-year-old shared the news alongside a sonogram and images of her playing catch with her dog, in which she wore casual clothes that showed off her baby bump.

"In these pix I am with child," Whitney captioned her Instagram carousel. "And there's a baby in me too. Human pup coming December."

As for her upcoming comedy tour, Whitney said that "all your dates in 2023 still happening," before joking that she "just may fall over a couple times." She also added in the comments, "shows this weekend are ON! I'm just pregnant not dying."

Whitney didn't share the father's identity.

She was previously engaged to Miles Skinner, though they split in 2020. She later shared she was dating a man named Alex, joking on stage in 2021, "I'm dating someone and I want to be the one to propose to him. Look, I'm 39. I don't have time for him to plan a f--king scavenger hunt proposal." Per The Sun, she added, "So Alex, will you make me the happiest girl in the world and let me buy my own engagement ring since you can't afford the one that I want?"