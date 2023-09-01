Yoga Month 2023: Shop 10 Practice Must-Haves for Finding Your Flow

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Happy September! It's that time of the year when we all start to go "How is it that time of the year already?," but it's more than that: It's also officially designated as Yoga Month.

A full month to honor the movement and flow of yogis worldwide, as well as the the thousands of years-old practice itself, September is not the time you want to be caught without the necessities. Plus, it's Virgo season. You know they like you to be prepared.

Need to replace your yoga mat? Looking for a travel bag? Perhaps a set of weights to amp up your poses?

Whether you're just starting out, can get into three-legged down dog without a problem, or are the one taking advantage of pre-Savasana time in class to show off your inversion prowess, you'll find something to shop below.

Just remember: Keep breathing! Holding a pose doesn't mean holding your breath. Some of us (me, I'm the problem, it's me) have found that out the hard way on more than one occasion.

Namaste.