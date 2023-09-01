Yoga Month 2023: Shop 10 Practice Must-Haves for Finding Your Flow

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Happy September! It's that time of the year when we all start to go "How is it that time of the year already?," but it's more than that: It's also officially designated as Yoga Month.
A full month to honor the movement and flow of yogis worldwide, as well as the the thousands of years-old practice itself, September is not the time you want to be caught without the necessities. Plus, it's Virgo season. You know they like you to be prepared.
Need to replace your yoga mat? Looking for a travel bag? Perhaps a set of weights to amp up your poses?
Whether you're just starting out, can get into three-legged down dog without a problem, or are the one taking advantage of pre-Savasana time in class to show off your inversion prowess, you'll find something to shop below.
Just remember: Keep breathing! Holding a pose doesn't mean holding your breath. Some of us (me, I'm the problem, it's me) have found that out the hard way on more than one occasion.
Namaste.
Flex-n-Fly Blue Rise 2.0 (Thicker Mat)
Per the brand, the Flex|Mat 2.0 is designed for "the individuals that need a little more cushion for their knees" during their go-to workouts. It's the same size and style as Flex-N-Fly's signature travel mat, just with a 3mm thickness. But can you still throw this slightly more padded version in the washing machine? Of course you can. Great for celebrating the day, every day.
Yoga Direct Pranayama Cotton Yoga Bolster
Firm and supportive with just the right amount of cushion, this bolster will give your Pranayama a boost.
Lola Getts Fitted Tank with Built-in Bra
Lola Getts' signature piece is a "fitted tank" with a built-in bra, making it "a versatile top that can be worn during a light workout or as part of your everyday wardrobe." In case you haven't noticed, it's size-inclusive, too.
Cozy Earth Premium Silk Scrunchie Set
Protect your strands from interrupting your flow with Cozy Earth's silky set of scrunchies. They're designed not to tug, pull, or create breakage. Best of all? Three are included.
BeReal Essential Leggings
Per BeReal: "These yellow high waist leggings will stay in place during workouts and will sculpt your midline. The flexible material gives you freedom to move, the fabric has moisture-wicking capabilities and will keep you cool during your workout." They're like a ray of sunshine you can wear.
Neoprene Weights Set
Petite and easy-to-grip, this duo completes any strength training and toning-focused home gym set.
BeReal Tigress Sports Bra
Ultra-soft, supportive, lightweight, and breathable — not to mention, fun and flirty — BeReal's Tigress sports bra empowers you to take on a more invigorating practice in style.
Corkcicle Crossbody Water Bottle Sling Bag
The most important part of any workout is staying hydrated. This wearable water bottle sling bag lets you do that while keeping your hands free. Oh, and it includes secure pockets for all of your essentials, which also encourages you to be light on your feet in between flows.
Sol and Selene Karma - Quilted Bag
Oh, and if you're upgrading your wearable water bottle, it's only right you replace your existing mat bag, too. Per the brand, its "performance nylon fabric will keep your mat safe and sound, while the dual openings make it easy to nab your mat for an impromptu flow practice." On top of that, you can use the exterior mesh pocket to "stash your membership card, keys, yoga strap and more."
Unsun Cosmetics Everyday Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30
One of UnSun's bestsellers, this is the "lightweight, everyday version of [their] hero powerhouse." According to the brand, it has a "silky finish," and "provides sun protection without the white residue," often found in mainstream sunscreens. Expect a "beautiful shield against the sun's harmful rays," when enjoying a revitalizing practice outdoors.
Keep the wellness vibes high with this all-in-one home workout equipment from LIT Method.