International Yoga Day: Shop 10 Practice Must-Haves for Finding Your Flow

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Happy June 21! It's the official first day of summer; the summer solstice; the longest day of the year, and have you heard? It's International Yoga Day, too.
A day to honor the movement and flow of yogis worldwide, as well as the the thousands of years-old practice itself, International Yoga Day is the #1 day you don't want to be caught without the necessities.
Need to replace your yoga mat? Looking for a travel bag? Perhaps a set of weights to amp up your poses?
Whether you're just starting out, can get into three-legged down dog without a problem, or are the one taking advantage of pre-Savasana time in class to show off your inversion prowess, you'll find something to shop below.
Just remember: Keep breathing! Holding a pose doesn't mean holding your breath. Some of us (me, I'm the problem, it's me) have found that out the hard way on more than one occasion.
Namaste.
Flex-n-Fly Blue Rise 2.0 (Thicker Mat)
Per the brand, the Flex|Mat 2.0 is designed for "the individuals that need a little more cushion for their knees" during their go-to workouts. It's the same size and style as Flex-N-Fly's signature travel mat, just with a 3mm thickness. But can you still throw this slightly more padded version in the washing machine? Of course you can. Great for celebrating the day, every day.
Bala The Power Ring
"The kettlebell and the dumbbell had a baby," says Bala, "And it turns out she's cute!" The lifestyle and fitness brand recommends this "perfect prop" for all types of training. Just "press, hold, swing and squat," to work on increasing your "strength, agility, endurance and balance."
Lola Getts Fitted Tank with Built-in Bra
Lola Getts' signature piece is a "fitted tank" with a built-in bra, making it "a versatile top that can be worn during a light workout or as part of your everyday wardrobe." In case you haven't noticed, it's size-inclusive, too.
Cozy Earth Premium Silk Scrunchie Set
Protect your strands from interrupting your flow with Cozy Earth's silky set of scrunchies. They're designed not to tug, pull, or create breakage. Best of all? Three are included.
Terez Black Raspberry TLC Leggings
Terez's "bestselling comfort leggings" take you everywhere in style. That shade! Chef kiss. For tech specs, the brand's "exceptional fabric is super-soft yet supportive, while the super-high waistband gently holds you in." AKA, perfect for yoga and barre.
Neoprene Weights Set
Petite and easy-to-grip, this duo completes any strength training and toning-focused home gym set.
BeReal Tigress Sports Bra
Ultra-soft, supportive, lightweight, and breathable — not to mention, fun and flirty — BeReal's Tigress sports bra empowers you to take on a more invigorating practice in style.
Corkcicle Crossbody Water Bottle Sling Bag
The most important part of any workout is staying hydrated. This wearable water bottle sling bag lets you do that while keeping your hands free. Oh, and it includes secure pockets for all of your essentials, which also encourages you to be light on your feet in between flows.
Sol and Selene Karma - Quilted Bag
Oh, and if you're upgrading your wearable water bottle, it's only right you replace your existing mat bag, too. Per the brand, its "performance nylon fabric will keep your mat safe and sound, while the dual openings make it easy to nab your mat for an impromptu flow practice." On top of that, you can use the exterior mesh pocket to "stash your membership card, keys, yoga strap and more."
Eleven by Venus Williams On-The-Defense Sunscreen SPF 30
When you're looking for a celebrity athlete-approved "full coverage, sheer mineral facial sunscreen," that you can count on to "[melt] into skin, leaving a semi-matte, non-chalky finish," this is the one you want. Even early morning outdoor flows can put you at risk of sun damage!
Need to upgrade your wardrobe even more? Check out our picks for summer athleisure looks so cute, you'll actually be excited to work out for once.