Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Deleted TikTok of North West Rapping Ice Spice Lyrics

Watch : North's TikTok With Ice Spice Kanye Approved?

Kim Kardashian is addressing a TikTok video of daughter North West lip-syncing to Ice Spice's lyrics.

In case you haven't been keeping up, the 10-year-old is a big fan of the rapper. And back in March, North appeared in a since-deleted TikTok video in which she dressed up as Ice Spice and mouthed a few of the lyrics to her and PinkPantheress' song "Boy's a Liar, Pt. 2."

Some social media users criticized the video and questioned whether the words were age appropriate for North to be singing along to. Others resurfaced a video in which her dad Kanye West had expressed his disapproval of North being on TikTok.

Now, Kim is weighing in, explaining why she ultimately removed the clip.

"As soon as I saw the words, I was like, 'Oh no, we're taking this down,'" the Kardashians star told TIME in a cover story published June 20. However, she continued to defend North using TikTok as a place to express her creativity. "I saw on the internet, [people saying] 'Kanye was right,' and maybe he was in that instance," Kim added. "But she loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials, and I will fight for her to be creative."