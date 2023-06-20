Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Deleted TikTok of North West Rapping Ice Spice Lyrics

Kim Kardashian is addressing a TikTok video of daughter North West lip-syncing to Ice Spice's lyrics.
In case you haven't been keeping up, the 10-year-old is a big fan of the rapper. And back in March, North appeared in a since-deleted TikTok video in which she dressed up as Ice Spice and mouthed a few of the lyrics to her and PinkPantheress' song "Boy's a Liar, Pt. 2."
Some social media users criticized the video and questioned whether the words were age appropriate for North to be singing along to. Others resurfaced a video in which her dad Kanye West had expressed his disapproval of North being on TikTok.
Now, Kim is weighing in, explaining why she ultimately removed the clip.
"As soon as I saw the words, I was like, 'Oh no, we're taking this down,'" the Kardashians star told TIME in a cover story published June 20. However, she continued to defend North using TikTok as a place to express her creativity. "I saw on the internet, [people saying] 'Kanye was right,' and maybe he was in that instance," Kim added. "But she loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials, and I will fight for her to be creative."
Indeed, Kim has posted videos of North doing TikTok dances, practicing special effects makeup, trying out recipes and participating in the latest trends on their joint channel. The SKIMS mogul has also offered glimpses into some of North's major moments, including her 10th birthday party and when she and her friends actually got to meet Ice Spice.
"Just met Ice Spice literally screaming," another video posted to Kim and North's TikTok account in March stated. "She is so nice."
However, Kim has made it clear there are boundaries to the way North—who often appears in videos with her cousin Penelope Disick—can use TikTok.
"With social media, it is hard because all of ours cousins, all my nieces and nephews, they're all best friends with my kids," Kim—who also shares children Saint West, 7; Chicago West, 5; and Psalm West, 4, with ex Kanye—explained on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast in December. "They're all the same ages. So if Penelope has a TikTok, North wants a TikTok and all the girls at school have a TikTok. However, I have made a rule with their dad about it. You know, he's not happy about that. I respect that. But it can only be on my phone….And it's not something where she can scroll and look at things."