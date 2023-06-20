John Goodman Reveals 200 Pound Weight Loss Transformation

Watch : How John Goodman Dropped Serious Weight

John Goodman is showing off the result of his major lifestyle transformation.

The 71-year-old showed off his now 200-pound weight loss at the Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monaco June 18. The Roseanne alum has previously reflected on his weight loss journey, explaining that it is part of an overall shift to a healthier lifestyle that began at the same time John became sober in 2007.

"In the old days, I would take 3 months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a six-pack or whatever and just go back to my old habits," John told ABC in 2017. "This time I wanted to do it slowly. Move, exercise. I'm getting to the age where I can't afford to sit still anymore."

The Righteous Gemstones actor first opened up about his weight struggles in 2017, sharing that they dated back to his childhood.

"It started when I was a kid. I'd lock myself in the house and sneak food," he told Men's Health. "It gave me great pleasure to eat—it's part of an alcoholism personality."