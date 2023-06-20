You Can't Help Falling in Love With Jacob Elordi as Elvis in Priscilla Biopic Poster

It seems Jacob Elordi is feeling quite comfortable in Elvis Presley's blue suede shoes.
After all, the Euphoria star looked practically like the late singer's twin in the new movie poster the new Priscilla Presley biopic, Priscilla. In a recreation of the couple's wedding photo, released by studio A24 June 20, Jacob had his dark locks sleeked into Elvis' iconic pompadour as he leaned in to kiss co-star Cailee Spaeny—who plays Priscilla.
Directed by Sofia Coppola, the movie is based on Priscilla's 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, which detailed the ups and downs of her romance with the music legend. (Priscilla was 14 years old when she first met Elvis. The two were married from 1967 to 1973, during which they welcomed daughter Lisa Marie Presley.)
The biopic comes after Baz Luhrmann's 2022 movie Elvis, which centered around the King of Rock and Roll's professional relationship with manager Colonel Tom Parker. The critically acclaimed flick earned a lot of praise, including an Oscar nomination for Austin Butler's performance of Elvis.
So, how does Austin feels about passing the baton? "I just wish him all the best," the actor—who coincidentally is dating Jacob's ex, model Kaia Gerber—told Variety back in January. "We haven't spoken, but I hope he has a great time."
While Priscilla herself has not publicly commented on Jacob playing her late ex-husband, she did think Austin did an outstanding job portraying Elvis.
"Bravo to him," the 78-year-old wrote on Facebook last year, shortly after watching Elvis for the first time. "He knew he had big shoes to fill. He was extremely nervous playing this part. I can only imagine."
To see Jacob's take on Elvis, keep reading.