See the Cast of Camp Rock, Then & Now

Watch : Kevin Jonas Talks "Camp Rock" 10-Year Anniversary

Attention campers, welcome back to Camp Rock.

Can you believe the Disney Channel Original Movie starring Demi Lovato, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas is the same age as its target demo? The 15-year-old TV feature, set at—you guessed it—a rock 'n' roll summer camp, premiered on June 20, 2008, and became of the network's biggest hits, its 8.9 million viewers, enough to keep it the third highest-rated DCOM to this day.

Lovato, who starred as aspiring singer Mitchie Torres in the movie and its 2010 sequel, was ready to celebrate the big anniversary, revealing she rewatched the blast from the past with her boyfriend Jutes.

"Showing @jutesmusic camp rock for the 15 year anniversary," the "Skyscraper" singer posted on her Instagram Story June 20, adding three crying face emojis.

Nick was also happy to reflect on his experience, posting a June 14 Instagram video asking his followers, "It is just me or does anyone else wonder what a 3rd Camp Rock movie would have been called?"

Perhaps Camp Rock 3: Connect 3 Reconnected?