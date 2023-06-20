See the Cast of Camp Rock, Then & Now

Demi Lovato, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas starred in the hit Disney Channel Original Movie Camp Rock, which premiered 15 years ago.

Watch: Kevin Jonas Talks "Camp Rock" 10-Year Anniversary

Attention campers, welcome back to Camp Rock.

Can you believe the Disney Channel Original Movie starring Demi Lovato, Joe JonasNick Jonas and Kevin Jonas is the same age as its target demo? The 15-year-old TV feature, set at—you guessed it—a rock 'n' roll summer camp, premiered on June 20, 2008, and became of the network's biggest hits, its 8.9 million viewers, enough to keep it the third highest-rated DCOM to this day.

Lovato, who starred as aspiring singer Mitchie Torres in the movie and its 2010 sequel, was ready to celebrate the big anniversary, revealing she rewatched the blast from the past with her boyfriend Jutes.

"Showing @jutesmusic camp rock for the 15 year anniversary," the "Skyscraper" singer posted on her Instagram Story June 20, adding three crying face emojis. 

Nick was also happy to reflect on his experience, posting a June 14 Instagram video asking his followers, "It is just me or does anyone else wonder what a 3rd Camp Rock movie would have been called?"

Perhaps Camp Rock 3: Connect 3 Reconnected?

In honor of the 15th anniversary, grab a mic and a hat and follow us as we check in with the stars of Camp Rock

Disney Channel/Kobal/Shutterstock, Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Joe Jonas

He was Shane Gray for crying out loud! 

The Jonas Brothers' lead singer took on the leading man role in Camp Rock, playing the aforementioned moody rocker (which he loves to remind fans of by recreating iconic scenes from the movies).

After the group disbanded in 2013, most expected Joe to be the brother to launch a solo career—especially after being the first to release an individual album pre-split. Instead, he found success with his band DNCE, which officially formed in 2015 and had a major hit with "Cake By the Ocean."

When it comes to his personal life, Joe, 30, had high-profile romances with Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid before he began dating Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner in 2016. The couple announced their engagement with matching Instagram posts in October 2017.

Following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards that May, Joe and Sophie held a surprise (and star-studded) ceremony at a Las Vegas wedding chapel, with the newly minted husband and wife swapped ring pops instead of wedding bands. They later held a second wedding ceremony for family and friends in France

The couple have since welcomed two daughters: Willa, born in July 2020, while Sophie gave birth to their second child in July 2022.

Disney Channel/Kobal/Shutterstock, Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Demi Lovato

After starring as camp newcomer Mitchie Torres, Lovato would go on to front her own Disney Channel series, Sonny With a Chance, for two years.

Lovato's music career took off after saying goodbye to the network, releasing hit singles such as "Confident," "Sorry, Not Sorry" and "Cool for the Summer" are just a few—and seven studio albums. She also served as a judge on The X Factor, and guest-starred on Glee and Will & Grace.

The pop star got engaged to actor Max Ehrich in July 2020, but the pair split two months later. Lovato debuted her relationship with musician Jutes in August 2022. 

Over the past decade, Lovato has been vocal about her mental health journey, and she addressed her near-fatal 2018 drug overdose in the 2021 docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil.

Disney Channel/Kobal/Shutterstock, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Nick Jonas

While the youngest member of the band took on a supporting role as drummer Nate Gray in the two films, Nick would be the only brother to go on to have an acting career, starring in the gritty MMA drama Kingdom and Fox's Scream Queens. He also starred in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, one of 2017's highest-grossing movies, and returned for the 2019 sequel. Plus, Nick served as a coach on NBC's The Voice in 2020.

Nick also continued have success in the music world, releasing two solo albums and making the top 10 hit as a solo artist on the Billboard Hot 100 with his single "Jealous." 

When The Jonas Brothers announced they were reuniting in 2018, going on to release the hit single "Sucker," Nick took ownership for the group's breakup five years prior in their revealing 2019 documentary Chasing Happiness.

In December 2018, he married Baywatch star Priyanka Chopra in a series of ceremonies during a three-day, destination-wedding extravaganza in India. The couple welcomed daughter Malti Marie in January 2022. 

Disney Channel/Kobal/Shutterstock, Broadimage/Shutterstock
Kevin Jonas

"Yeah man, this is where Connect 3...connected."

The eldest Jonas played Jason Gray, one-third of the movie's hit band and a Camp Rock enthusiast. The brothers would go on to star in their own Disney Channel series Jonas for two seasons, while also continuing to release music as The Jonas Brothers.

When the band announced their hiatus in 2010, Kevin married Danielle Jonas in December 2009 and is now dad to daughters Alena Rose Jonas and Valentina Angelina Jonas. The couple also starred in the E! series Married to Jonas, and Kevin dove into the business world, founding real estate development and construction firm JonasWerner. He also served as CEO of The Blu Market Company and made a brief-but-memorable appearance on The Real Housewives of New Jersey when he showed up as a contractor.

Bob D'Amico/Disney Channel via Getty Images, Phillip Faraone/WireImage
Alyson Stoner

After her breakout performance in Step Up and Cheaper by the Dozen and her recurring role on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Stoner took on the part of aspiring producer and dancer Caitlyn Gellar in Camp Rock and its sequel. 

Aside from returning for two Step Up sequels, Stoner has also voiced characters in the Kingdom Heart video game franchise and was Isabella on Disney's hit animated series Phineas & Ferb

Stoner penned an essay for Teen Vogue in 2018, opening up about falling in love with her female dance instructor. Stoner also released a single, "When It's Right," inspired by the relationship. 

She told E! News not long afterwards that coming out was "a little bit scary" but the risk was worth it. She said, "What matters most is that it's a really exciting, fresh time for me to feel more myself than ever."

In 2019, Stoner debuted her shaved head in her "Stripped Bare" music video, and later opened up about her previous mental health struggles and overcoming an eating disorder.

"Shaving my head is an act of mental health and confidence, not self-destruction," she told People. "I can't tell you how many beliefs and opinions and insecurities fell to the floor with every tuft of hair, and I'm leaving them there."

Later that same year, she made headlines for stealing the show at the MTV Video Music Awards when she teamed up with Missy Elliott for an epic performance of "Work It," 17 years after she starred in the music video for the hit song.

Bob D'Amico/Disney Channel via Getty Images, Instagram
Meaghan Martin

After playing Camp Rock diva Tess Tyler, Martin would go on to star in Mean Girl 2 and front the short-lived TV series 10 Things I Hate About You, taking over the role of Bianca Stratford.

In addition to guesting on Jessie, Melissa & Joey and House, Martin recurred on MTV's Awkward, and made her London stage debut in The Actor's Nightmare in 2019. 

Martin married British actor Oli Higginson in September 2016.

Scott Gries/Getty Images, Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Roshon Fegan

After playing dancer and rapper Sander Loyer in two Camp Rock films, Fegan went on to star in the hit Disney Channel series Shake It Up opposite Zendaya and Bella Thorne for three years.

In 2012, he competed on Dancing With the Stars, and he has also made appearances on hit shows such as Insecure, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and Greenleaf.

Fegan started his own record label, Iconomous, and releases music under the name ROSHON.

John Medland/Disney Channel via Getty Images, Donato Sardella/Getty Images for American Vanity
Anna Maria Perez de Tagle

In addition to camper Ella Pador, Perez de Tagle was also known for her role as Ashley Dewitt on the network's hit series Hannah Montana. After Final Jam, the actress went on to guest star on Baby Daddy and the CW's Charmed reboot, and she starred in the 2011 Broadway revival of Godspell

In 2019, the former Disney star married Scott Kline Jr., with Orange Is the New Black's Uzo Aduba serving as her maid of honor. The couple welcomed daughter Amelia Grace in June 2021.

Bob D'Amico/Disney Channel via Getty Images, Instagram
Jordan Francis

The Canadian rapper and actor played breakdancer Barron James in both Camp Rock movies. He is now working as a songwriter, producer and choreographer. 

Francis remained friends with Lovato, posting a sweet Instagram tribute in December 2019. 

"I've known you over a decade and no matter what you've always been a real one to me and my family," he wrote. "I always got your back."

Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic, Instagram
Aaryn Doyle

Doyle, who co-starred as singer and dancer Lola Scott in the first film, was one of the only cast members not to return for Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.

Since starring in the DCOM, the Canadian star still works as an actress and singer, as well as hosts her own YouTube channel.

Bob D'Amico/Disney Channel via Getty Images, Instagram
Jasmine Richards

The Canadian singer co-starred as Margaret "Peggy" Dupree in both Camp Rock movies, which followed her run on the TV series Naturally, Sadie. After her time at camp came to an end, Richards went on to appear in Bomb Girls. 

She married Mike Caci in September 2018 and the couple welcomed their son Luke in September 2021. Richards is a content creator and social media manager.

Anthony Randell / Disney Channel via Getty Images, Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock
Daniel Fathers

The English actor and screenwriter, who played Brown Cesario, the owner of the camp, has gone on to appear in hit TV shows such as 90210, Orphan Black and Reign. He starred opposite Harry Potter alum Rupert Grint in the TV adaptation of Snatch and joined the cast as a series regular in season two.  

Fathers also appeared in Netflix's 2017 movie A Christmas Prince.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage, Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic
Julie Brown

Brown's Dee La Duke helped mentor the campers as the musical director in both films.

She held a recurring role on The Middle for several years, and worked as a writer on the sitcom Melissa & Joey

