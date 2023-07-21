Come on Barbie, Let’s Go Shopping: Your Guide to the Best Barbie Collabs: Barefoot Dreams, Crocs & More

Showcase your Barbie fandom with these collections from CHI, Béis, Kitsch, Gap, and more of your favorite brands.

By Marenah Dobin Jul 21, 2023 11:00 AMTags
E! Insider Shop: Barbie Collaborations

It is a great time to be a Barbie fan. The highly anticipated Barbie movie hit theaters on July 21, 2023. The Barbiecore trend is stronger than ever with vibrant, pink clothesbeauty, and home products. There are also lots of collaborations with your favorite brands in honor of the movie.

Get cozy with some Barbie-themed robes and blankets from the Barefoot Dreams collaboration. Celebrate in style with cups and coasters from Dragon Glassware. Create a Barbie-inspired look with hair tools and styling products from CHI. Travel in style with Barbie-inspired luggage from Shay Mitchell's brand Béis.

Those are just some of the Barbie collabs you can shop this summer. Here are the most sought-after Barbie collaborations.

The Best Barbie Collabs

Swoon Barbie Pink Lemonade (12 Pack)

This Barbie pink lemonade will make you swoon. It has zero sugar and it's only five calories.

$30
Amazon

Barbie The Movie x MOON

Channel Barbie when you brush your teeth with this collaboration from Moon.

Amazon
Ulta

Béis The Barbie Collection

Think pink with gorgeous luggage and travel accessories from Shay Mitchell's Béis. This passport and luggage tag set is just too cute to pass up.

Barefoot Dreams x Barbie

Barefoot Dreams is beloved for its next-level soft fabrics. These plush Barbie blankets, robes, loungewear, and accessories are available from QVC, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Amazon.

QVC
Saks Fifth Avenue
Amazon

Barbie x Dragon Glassware

Cheers to Barbie with martini glasses, champagne flutes, mugs, wine glasses, and coasters from Dragon Glassware. This collection is selling out fast, but some products are available at Walmart and Amazon.

Amazon
Walmart

Chi x Barbie

Get your dream hairstyles with curling irons, wave irons, flat irons, blow dryers, and styling products from Chi x Barbie.

Amazon
Ulta
Urban Outfitters

Old Navy Barbie Collection

Old Navy's Barbie collection has merch in women's, kid, and toddler sizes. This blue shirt will bring a vintage aesthetic to your wardrobe.

Barbie X Cotton On

Cotton On's Barbie collection has comfy hoodies, t-shirts, and more for Barbie fans. You will love this logo sweatshirt.

Glow Recipe Glow Recipe x Barbie Watermelon Glow Hydration Kit

Glow Recipe's Barbie collab is all about hydrated skin. This bundle includes the Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops, Glow RecipeWatermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer, and a collectable Glow Recipe Barbie Tine.

$41
$31
Sephora
$41
$31
Glow Recipe

Barbie x Fossil Collection

Add some Barbie-inspired accessories to your wardrobe with watches, necklaces, bracelets, handbags, wallets and keychains from this Fossil collection. This interchangeable watch is an absolute must-have.

Fossil
Dillard's

NYX Barbie Collection

Get your glam on with this Barbie vibrant makeup collection from NYX.

NYX
Amazon

Barbie x Kitsch

Pamper yourself with satin pillowcases, heatless curlers, and hair accessories from the Barbie x Kitsch collab.

Kitsch
Ulta

Crocs Barbie Collaboration

Comfort meets cuteness with this adorable Crocs collab. There are cozy sandals, clogs, and decorative Jibbitz.

Crocs
Zappos

Barbie x ALDO

Add some fun to any outfit with heels, earrings, sneakers, and accessories from the Barbie x ALDO limited-edition collection.

Gap x Barbie

A pop of pink is always a good thing. Gap's Barbie collection has clothes and accessories for adults, children, and dolls, of course.

Barbie @ Target

Target has so many amazing Barbie products, but the clothing is next level.

