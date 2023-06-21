Shop the Best New June 2023 Beauty Launches From Vegamour, Glossier, Laneige & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
June 21 marks the beginning of summer, and it's starting to finally feel like it. With the warmer weather comes new summer fashion collections and, of course, beauty launches, too.
There's really no time like now to give your cosmetics bag a little refresh. From matcha dry shampoos and outer space-inspired eyeshadow palettes to pink lemonade lip masks and limited-edition Barbie collaborations, there are so many innovative and exciting beauty launches to check out this month.
Since we're obsessed with all things beauty, we rounded up all the very best makeup, skincare and haircare products of the month right here. Our top June beauty launch picks received the E! stamp of approval for being totally game-changing, exciting and most definitely worth the money.
Ready to shop the new beauty goodness? Keep scrolling ahead to browse through our most-loved beauty launches for the month of June.
Creme Cheek + Lip Color
We're loving these new Creme Cheek + Lip Color shades from Honest for the summer, and you will, too. From adorable baby pink to rich orange hues, the new shades are too good to resist. The two-in-one melting cream blush and lip tint is formulated with multi-fruit extract that is suitable for all skin types, according to the brand.
Glazing Milk
Prep your skin with Rhode Skin's first new permanent product, the Glazing Milk. It's a nutrient-rich, fragrance-free and lightweight essence that can be used on all skin types to achieve luminous hydration. It's a can't-miss step for prepping you skin ahead of your makeup routine. While it's currently out of stock, you can sign up for the waitlist to be reminded when it restocks on the 29th.
Tower 28 Beauty SOS Daily Skin Barrier Redness Recovery Moisturizer
This daily moisturizer from Tower 28 was specifically designed for sensitive skin. It's made with hyaluronic acid and ceramides that hydrate and soothe any irritation, while reinforcing the skin barrier. Your skin will look healthy, glowing and plumped in no time.
Cloud Paint
Glossier's Cloud Paint already has a cult-following for its seamless, blendable and flattering formula. Now, two new shades of the gel-cream blush have been added to the family, and they're too good not to add to your cosmetics bag. Introducing Soar, a warm and rich shade of pink, and Wisp, a super dreamy lilac hue. You need 'em both for the summer!
Barbie x Kitsch Heatless Hair Curler
This limited-edition Barbie™ x Kitsch collection is way too good to miss out on. From satin scrunchies and pillowcases to this must-have heatless hair curler, the bright pieces are as fun to use as they look. Plus, the ultra-soft satin material will do wonders for your mane, keeping it free of frizz and tangles.
Cool Nudes Ultra Glossy Lip Set
ColourPop just launched its Ultra Lip collection with a new and improved formula, with ingredients like plumping Plum Kakadu and Sweet Cherry Oil. The lightweight formula prevents any color shifting or smudging, while keeping your lips looking and feeling extra juicy and hydrated.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Pink Lemonade Swirl
Pink lemonade is a summer staple, and now you can wear it on your lips, too. Laneige's Pink Lemonade Swirl lip treatment not only feels amazingly nourishing on the lips, but the dreamy swirled formula is perfect for the warmer weather. You can get the new Lip Sleeping Mask flavor from Sephora.
Squeeze Me Lip Balm
Get glowing, hydrated lips with e.l.f. cosmetics' new Squeeze Me Lip Balm. Don't be fooled by its $4 price tag, either. The formula is so lightweight and nourishing, and it's made with lovely ingredients like shea butter, hyaluronic acid and goji berry.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Cosmos Eyeshadow Palette
Anastasia Beverly Hills' new Cosmos Eyeshadow Palette is here to help you achieve the best glam yet. The palette has the perfect combination of bright shimmers and matte finishes. All the shades are insanely pigmented, and they apply and blend beautifully.
Marine Clean Purifying Gel Cleanser
Looking for a new gentle cleanser to add to your skincare routine this summer? Look no further than Kopari's latest and greatest Marine Clean Purifying Gel Cleanser. Made with hydrating ingredients like marine algae extracts, amino acids and moisture-retaining vitamin b5, the dual-action facial cleanser melts away everything from dirt to waterproof makeup.
IGK Limited Edition Direct Flight x Chamberlain Coffee Matcha Dry Shampoo
We didn't see a collab like this coming, but we're sure glad it did. IGK and Emma Chamberlain's Chamberlain Coffee just launched a Matcha Dry Shampoo that we seriously cannot get enough of. The refreshing dry shampoo effectively lifts dirt and oil from the scalp while adding volume and texture to hair, minus any stiff or sticky residue left on your strands.
Risqué Anti-Aging Lip Treatment
Is it a lipstick? Is it a balm? It's Tata Harper's latest and greatest anti-aging lip treatment that looks and feels like all of the above. The pigmented lip treatment looks cushiony-soft and feels amazing on the lips, thanks to its 23 bioactive botanical ingredients that works to restore health and hydration.
Belif Aqua Bomb PHA Exfoliating Toner Pads
These brand new belif Aqua Bomb PHA Exfoliating Toner Pads will be your go-to for adding a soothing and hydrating look and feel to your skin. The toner pads are formulated with 2% PHA, which gently exfoliates the skin, along with soothing Centella Asiatica, hydrating Panthenol, hyaluronic acid and other good-for-the-skin ingredients.
MAKEUP BY MARIO Soft Pop Plumping Blush Veil
Makeup By Mario is blessing us with six gorgeous shades of the Soft Pop Plumping Blush Veil. The plumping and hydrating formula gives off a radiant finish that is perfect for achieving a sun-kissed glow this summer. The creamy formula melts and blends seamlessly into the skin. We'll take one of each shade, please.
MILK MAKEUP KUSH Brow Shadow Stick Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil
Perfecting your eyebrows will be incredibly easy with Milk Makeup's newest waterproof eyebrow pencil. The pomade crayon is available in six different shades that are buildable and super pigmented. The formula is smudge-proof for up to 12 hours, which is a must for the warmer weather ahead.
Sunshine Oil Body Elixir
This three-in-one body elixir from NUDEBODY is made with coconut, argan, jojoba and avocado oils to moisturize, glow and tan the skin. It offers a gradual sunless tan and glowing, smooth skin, which is a must-have for the summer.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Aqua Media Cologne forte
We're thrilled to introduce you to your new favorite fragrance for the summer. Maison Francis Kurkdjian's new launch is so dreamy, to say the least. Made with notes of bergamot, verbena, sweet fennel, deione and a woody musk accord, the Aqua Media Cologne forte is a unique, fresh and long-lasting scent that you'll fall in love with at first use.
Vegamour Detangling and Frizz Reducing HYDR-8 Leave-In Conditioner
Vegamour's newest HYDR-8 leave-in conditioner truyl does it all. The hydrating formula acts as a heat protectant while detangling and reducing frizz. It will make your hair styling routine so much easier, no matter your hair type.
Boy Smells x Magnolia Bakery Banana Pudding Scented Candle
Add a sweet touch to your nighttime skincare routine by lighting Boy Smells' latest candle launch in collaboration with the iconic Magnolia Bakery. If you've ever tried Magnolia Bakery's delectable banana pudding, then you know exactly what this candle smells like. And, if not, just know that it's scented like an irresistibly sweet and fruity dessert.
Not done shopping? Check out our favorite drugstore blushes that work just as well as pricier brands.