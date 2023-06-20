Meagan Good Supports Boyfriend Jonathan Majors at Court Appearance in Assault Case

An NYPD spokesperson previously told E! News that Jonathan was arrested on March 25 after police responded to a 911 call from inside a New York City apartment.



"A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female," the spokesperson shared. "The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition."



Following his arrest, Priya professed her client's innocence.

"Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows," Priya told E! News in a March 26 statement. "We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently."



At the time, the Lovecraft Country star's rep echoed his lawyer's statement to E!, adding, "He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."