Meagan Good Supports Boyfriend Jonathan Majors at Court Appearance in Assault Case

Meagan Good is standing by Jonathan Majors' side.
Three months after the Creed III actor was arrested for an alleged domestic violence dispute, he appeared at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City for a hearing, with Meagan accompanying him.
The Devotion star, 33, wore a white collared-shirt and a brown jacket with matching pants while Megan, 41, donned a white dress with a peach coat and matching peach handbag. They both sported sunglasses as they walked through the crowd side-by-side.
During the hearing, Judge Rachel S. Pauley ordered Jonathan to continue to adhere to the court's full order of protection for the alleged victim in the case. She also set an August 3 date for a trial.
"Within a few weeks of these false allegations, we provided the District Attorney with evidence of Mr. Majors' innocence. Last week, we delivered additional compelling evidence to the District Attorney," Jonathan's attorney Priya Chaudhry said in a June 20 statement. "Following this, we strongly requested the District Attorney dismiss all charges against Mr. Majors immediately."
She continued, "While we are hopeful that the District Attorney is reviewing these materials in good faith and will do the right thing soon, to accelerate our case, we've requested a trial date ASAP."
An NYPD spokesperson previously told E! News that Jonathan was arrested on March 25 after police responded to a 911 call from inside a New York City apartment.
"A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female," the spokesperson shared. "The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition."
Following his arrest, Priya professed her client's innocence.
"Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows," Priya told E! News in a March 26 statement. "We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently."
At the time, the Lovecraft Country star's rep echoed his lawyer's statement to E!, adding, "He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."