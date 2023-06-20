Southern Charm's Taylor Ann Green Honors Late Brother Worth After His Death

Watch : Southern Charm Star Taylor Ann Green's Brother Dead at 36

Taylor Ann Green is reflecting on her heartbreaking loss.

Nearly one week after the Southern Charm star shared her brother Richard Worthington Green died at the age of 36, Taylor is paying tribute to his legacy.

"Not enough words can encapsulate who Worth was and the impact he left behind," she wrote in a June 19 Instagram post that featured photos and footage of Worth. "June 8th, 2023, The Lord called you home. We are going to miss your goofiness, your bear hugs, and that infectious laugh. I will always admire the steadfast love you had for your family, friends (too many to count), your girlfriend and Jesus Christ."

As Taylor noted of her brother, "You truly went out on top of your game and we so look forward to seeing you again one day."

The heartbreaking message comes after she confirmed her brother passed away in early June, noting that he had a "beautiful passion for life and cared deeply for those around him."