Southern Charm's Taylor Ann Green Honors Late Brother Worth After His Death

Taylor Ann Green is reflecting on her heartbreaking loss.
Nearly one week after the Southern Charm star shared her brother Richard Worthington Green died at the age of 36, Taylor is paying tribute to his legacy.
"Not enough words can encapsulate who Worth was and the impact he left behind," she wrote in a June 19 Instagram post that featured photos and footage of Worth. "June 8th, 2023, The Lord called you home. We are going to miss your goofiness, your bear hugs, and that infectious laugh. I will always admire the steadfast love you had for your family, friends (too many to count), your girlfriend and Jesus Christ."
As Taylor noted of her brother, "You truly went out on top of your game and we so look forward to seeing you again one day."
The heartbreaking message comes after she confirmed her brother passed away in early June, noting that he had a "beautiful passion for life and cared deeply for those around him."
"We are going to miss his jovial personality and all of the love and laughter that he brought his family, girlfriend and countless friends," Taylor and her family said in a statement to People June 14. "Heartbroken is an understatement, but we are finding so much peace knowing he is in the arms of our Heavenly Father."
Worth and Taylor's sister, Catie King, first shared news of his death on social media June 12, writing in her tribute, "You are the best big brother I could have ever asked for. This family will never be the same."
Many shared their support for Catie in the comment section of her post, including Taylor's ex Shep Rose, who noted that Worth was "absolutely one of a kind and "a pleasure to know and to laugh with."
Details on his cause of death are currently unknown.