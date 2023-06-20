Missing Titanic Tourist Submersible: Identities of People Onboard Revealed

Watch : James Cameron Aims to End Titanic Door Debate for Good

As the search for the missing Titanic research vessel continues, new details about the passengers onboard have emerged.

The 21-foot submersible—named Titan—and its five-person crew disappeared on June 18 while on a trip to visit the wreckage of the RMS Titanic, prompting the Coast Guard to launch a massive search-and-rescue mission.

Among the passengers confirmed onboard is British billionaire Hamish Harding, who posted about the mission on Instagram June 17.

"I am proud to finally announce that I joined @oceangateexped for their RMS TITANIC Mission as a mission specialist on the sub going down to the Titanic," he wrote. "Due to the worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023. A weather window has just opened up and we are going to attempt a dive tomorrow."

"We started steaming from St. Johns, Newfoundland, Canada yesterday and are planning to start dive operations around 4am tomorrow morning," Harding continued. "Until then we have a lot of preparations and briefings to do."