Missing Titanic Tourist Submersible: Identities of People Onboard Revealed

As the search for the missing Titanic research vessel continues, new details about the passengers onboard have emerged.
The 21-foot submersible—named Titan—and its five-person crew disappeared on June 18 while on a trip to visit the wreckage of the RMS Titanic, prompting the Coast Guard to launch a massive search-and-rescue mission.
Among the passengers confirmed onboard is British billionaire Hamish Harding, who posted about the mission on Instagram June 17.
"I am proud to finally announce that I joined @oceangateexped for their RMS TITANIC Mission as a mission specialist on the sub going down to the Titanic," he wrote. "Due to the worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023. A weather window has just opened up and we are going to attempt a dive tomorrow."
"We started steaming from St. Johns, Newfoundland, Canada yesterday and are planning to start dive operations around 4am tomorrow morning," Harding continued. "Until then we have a lot of preparations and briefings to do."
As the Action Aviation businessman noted in his post, the submersible is a part of an OceanGate Expeditions tour that explores the wreckage of the RMS Titanic, which infamously sank in 1912.
At this time, officials have yet to locate the vessel's exact whereabouts. However, Capt. Jamie Frederick with the First Coast Guard District said in a press briefing June 20 that crews "are working around the clock" to find the submersible, noting that there's an estimated 41 hours of oxygen left inside the Titan.
On June 20, OceanGate confirmed that its CEO Stockton Rush is aboard the submersible as a member of the crew.
The company previously expressed its sympathies to the families of the missing passengers. "Our entire focus is on the crew members in the submersible and their families," OceanGate said in a June 19 statement, "we are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible."
Two additional members onboard the Titan are Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood.
"We are very grateful for the concern being shown by our colleagues and friends and would like to request everyone to pray for their safety while granting the family privacy at this time," their loved ones said in a statement obtained by NBC News. "The family is well looked after and are praying to Allah for the safe return of their family members."
As for the fifth member, a representative for French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet told the New York Times that he's a passenger on the Titan, with Harding also referencing him on Instagram as a member of the team. However, NBC News has not been able to confirm that Nargeolet is in fact onboard the submersible at this time.