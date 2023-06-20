Kaley Cuoco's Ex-Husband Karl Cook Engaged Nearly 2 Years After Their Breakup

Watch : Tom Pelphrey Calls Life with Kaley Cuoco "A Miracle"

Kaley Cuoco's ex-husband Karl Cook has found love once again.

Two years after the pair broke up, the equestrian announced he's engaged to entrepreneur Mackenzie Drazan.

"No jokes or witty comments just deep happiness and love," Karl wrote on Instagram June 19 alongside a photo of his fiancée flashing her ring. "I love you so much @mackenziedrazan I am so sorry you have chosen to spend a lot more time with me."

Not that she minds.

"(YES!!! ^ [infinity])* [Infinity]!!!" she wrote in her own post. "@mrtankcook Still pinching myself! I love you forever!"

While Karl and Mackenzie have kept much of their relationship private, they have given a few peeks into their romance—with glimpses into their vacations together, like a trip to Yosemite, and the occasional social media tribute.

"Whether for one minute, ten, one day or a week every moment not like this I don't want," the groom captioned a Dec. 22 post. "I love you so much @mackenziedrazan."