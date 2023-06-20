Kaley Cuoco's Ex-Husband Karl Cook Engaged Nearly 2 Years After Their Breakup

Kaley Cuoco's ex-husband Karl Cook has found love once again.
Two years after the pair broke up, the equestrian announced he's engaged to entrepreneur Mackenzie Drazan.
"No jokes or witty comments just deep happiness and love," Karl wrote on Instagram June 19 alongside a photo of his fiancée flashing her ring. "I love you so much @mackenziedrazan I am so sorry you have chosen to spend a lot more time with me."
Not that she minds.
"(YES!!! ^ [infinity])* [Infinity]!!!" she wrote in her own post. "@mrtankcook Still pinching myself! I love you forever!"
While Karl and Mackenzie have kept much of their relationship private, they have given a few peeks into their romance—with glimpses into their vacations together, like a trip to Yosemite, and the occasional social media tribute.
"Whether for one minute, ten, one day or a week every moment not like this I don't want," the groom captioned a Dec. 22 post. "I love you so much @mackenziedrazan."
Back in September 2021, Karl and Kaley filed for divorce after three years of marriage.
"Despite a deep love and respect for one another," the duo, who finalized their divorce last June, said in part of a joint statement upon announcing their split, "we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions."
While Karl is heading down the aisle again, Kaley previously noted that she didn't see marriage in her future.
"I will never get married again," The Flight Attendant star—who was also married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016—told Glamour last year. "I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again. Absolutely not."
However, she noted she still believes in love and found it again with Tom Pelphrey. In fact, the couple—who made their relationship Instagram official last May—welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Matilda, in March.
"Cheers to a year with you @tommypelphrey," Kaley wrote in an April Instagram post, "eternally grateful for you and what we have. I love you, bub!"